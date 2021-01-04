Phyllis R. Himes, 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Edgewood Heights, where she had been a resident for several years.
Born August 6, 1924 at home in South Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Lester R. Reed and Martha Bowersox Reed.
She married E.E. (Smoke) Himes on October 16, 1942. He preceded her in death on April 10, 1995.
As a newlywed, she moved to Pittsburgh and welded on U.S.S. LST ships. Returning to the area and raising her family, she was employed at numerous places including Sylvania, Rolo, Char-Val Candies, and probably her fondest employment memory was assisting Doctor William McNeal in the delivery room and nursery at Clarion Hospital.
Mrs. Himes volunteered at the New Bethlehem Ambulance Association and New Bethlehem Firemen’s Auxiliary.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Bethlehem.
Mrs. Himes was a true caregiver, always available if someone was sick or needed.
She enjoyed cooking and entertaining in her home.
She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her brother, Glenn Reed; two sons, Gary (Lauren) Himes and Donald (Martha) Haggerty; four grandchildren, Steve Haggerty, Sam (Stephanie) Haggerty, Lisa (Christian) Crabtree and Shelley Himes; eight great-grandchildren, Kayla, Cory, Colleen, Kirsten, Logan, Colin, Kennedy and Arleigh; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hilton “Bud” Reed; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Reed and Janet Reed; and a great-granddaughter, Addison Smoke Haggerty.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful caregivers at Edgewood Heights and the Clarion VNA Hospice caregivers. They kept her smiling and comfortable when she became totally dependent on others.
Funeral arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. Ronald Kunselman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or to Edgewood Heights, 612 Keck Avenue, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.