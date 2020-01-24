DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.