PIAA PLAYOFFS
Class 4A
FIRST ROUND
RINGGOLD 4, ST. MARYS 3
Score by Innings
Ringgold;000;002;2;—;4
St. Marys;100;000;2;—;3
Ringgold—4
Chase Angotti ss-p 4111, Koby Bubash 3b 4001, Ryan Varley p-3b 4130, Bo Haines cf 3000, Luke Winterbottom rf 2000, Anthony Vavasori 3010, Bobby Boyer c 3012, Jake Mayer dh 1000, Nick Kolano 2b 1110, Dylan Wujcik lf 2000. Totals: 27-4-7-4.
St. Marys—3
Brandon Sicheri lf-cf 1200, Jared Groll ss 4011, Nate Beimel p-1b 4011, Tim Beimel cf-p 4020, Shane Price dh 2010, Matt Bellina 3b 1010, Jesse McKee 1b-rf 3010, Hayden Tettis 2b 2100, Brandon Rolley rf-lf 2000, Jack Meeker c 3000. Totals: 26-3-7-2.
Errors: Ringgold 4, St. Marys 0. LOB: Ringgold 6, St. Marys 7. 2B: Boyer, Angotti. 3B: Varley. SB: Varley (2), Sicheri, Rolley.
Pitching
Ringgold: Ryan Varley- 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO; Chase Angotti-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
St. Marys: Nate Beimel-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO; Tim Beimel-2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. 1 HBP.
Winning pitcher: Angotti. Losing pitcher: T Beimel.
PIAA PLAYOFFS
CLASS A
FIRST ROUND
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3
Score by Innings
GCC;000;040;0;—;4
DCC;000;120;0;—;3
Greensburg Central Catholic—4
Nicolas Ruggeri ss 3001, James Rice 2b 4011, Thomas Volker 3b 3000, Bryce Kurpiel 1b 3010, Antonio Cavallo p 3000, Ethan Bailey dh 2110, Paul Rice c 3110, Joel Lonigro cf 2110, Danny Erdely rf 2101. Totals: 25-4-5-3.
DuBois Central Catholic—3
Brandon Walker rf 4110, Tyler McIntosh cf 4120, Justin Miknis 3031, Dominic Toretti lf-3b 2000, Thomas Grecco p-1b 3101, Garrett Prosper 1b-lf 2000, Noah Bloom ss 3000, Damon Foster 3b 3001, Anthony Kness 3000. Totals: 27-3-6-3.
Errors: GCC 1, DCC 3. LOB: GCC 4, DCC 8. 2B: P Rice, Miknis. SF: Foster. PO: Kurpiel (by Miknis).
Pitching
GCC: Antonio Cavallo-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB, 2 HBP; Bruce Leonard-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Thomas Grecco-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO;Justin Miknis-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cavallo. Losing pitcher: Grecco.
