Brookville’s Cayden Walter controls Reynolds’ Chase Bell during his 1-0 win at 113 pounds during the teams’ season-opening match on Dec. 11. The Brookville wrestling team, as well the school’s two basketball teams, were among a few local squads who played on Dec. 11 before high school sports were shut down until at least Jan. 4 by Gov. Tom Wolf. Based on a PIAA vote Tuesday, all three teams would need just four practices before playing games when sports resume.