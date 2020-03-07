Outstanding Wrestler: Lenny Pinto, Stroudsburg.
Team Standings
1. Bethlehem Catholic 110.5. 2. Nazareth 88.5. 3. Waynesburg 88. 4. Catherdral Prep 79. 5. Council Rock North 64. 6. Hempfield Area 58. 7. Mount Lebanon 52.5. 8 Stroudsburg 51. 9. Seneca Valley 49. 10. Central Dauphin 48.
106 pounds
Championship: Vincent Kilkeary (Greater Latrobe) F Jake Vandee (Cathedral Prep), 6:31
3rd place match: Mac Church (Waynesburg) DEC Matthew Repos (Central Dauphin), 1-0
5th place match: Tyler Kasak PA (Beth Catholic) F Carson Wagner (Northampton), 2:13
7th place match: Sean Logue (Father Judge) DEC Nic Allison (Mifflin County), 4-2
113 pounds
Championship: Ethan Berginc (Hempfield Area) DEC Aiden Lewis (Cedar Cliff), 3-2
3rd place match: Carter Dibert (Franklin Regional) DEC Nico Taddy (West Allegheny), 3-0
5th place match: Dante Frinzi (Beth Catholic) DEC Braxton Fries-appello (Easton), 7-6
7th place match: Ben Monn (Cumberland Valley) MD Derek Keen (Central Mountain), 8-0
120 pounds
Championship: Will Betancourt (Manheim Central) DEC Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley), 4-2
3rd place match: Rafael Portilla (Carlisle) DEC Kyle Hauserman (Council Rock North), 4-2
5th place match: Andrew Smith (Nazareth) DEC Nathan Lucier (Coatesville), 3-2
7th place match: Lane Aikey (Bellefonte Area) DEC Jace Ross (Connellsville), 9-2
126 pounds
Championship: Kurtis Phipps (Norwin) DEC Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg), 7-6
3rd place match: Luke Lucerne (Council Rock North) DEC Jude Swisher (Bellefonte Area), 6-2
5th place match: Josh Miller (Central Dauphin) DEC Kyle Waterman (Council Rock South), 12-10
7th place match: Sam Mcmonagle (WC Henderson) DEC Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley), 5-2
132 pounds
Championship: Kenny Herrmann (Beth Catholic) DEC Patrick Noonan (Stroudsburg), 1-0
3rd place match: Gabe Willochell (Greater Latrobe) DEC Alejandro Herrera-rondon (Seneca Valley), 6-2
5th place match: Cole Homet (Waynesburg) DEC Zachary Martin (Neshaminy), 5-0
7th place match: Bryce Brennan (Red Land) DEC Mason Myers (Central York), 3-1 SV
138 pounds
Championship: Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg) DEC Sam Hillegas (North Hills), 4-3
3rd place match: Dashawn Farber (Nazareth) DEC John Altieri (Norwin), 5-0
5th place match: Evan Gleason (Beth Catholic) DEC Christian Hodges (Lower Merion), 4-0
7th place match: Steven Storm (Pocono Mountain East) DEC Chandler Ho (DuBois), 3-0
145 pounds
Championship: Cole Handlovic (Beth Catholic) DEC Jagger Condomitti (Northampton), 3-2
3rd place match: Paniro Johnson (Cathedral Prep) DEC Jared Keslar (Connellsville), 5-3
5th place match: Ty Linsenbigler (Hempfield Area) DEC Mason Spears (Franklin Regional), 3-0
7th place match: Antonio Petrucelli (Owen J. Roberts) DEC Antonio Amelio (Seneca Valley), 6-3
152 pounds
Championship: Ed Scott (DuBois) DEC Cameron Robinson (Council Rock North), 11-8
3rd place match: Matt Lackman (Beth Catholic) DEC Cole Spencer (Pine Richland), 3-2
5th place match: A.j. Tamburrino (Hatboro Horsham) DEC Marques Mcclorin (Cathedral Prep), 5-2
7th place match: Jack Mcgill (Spring-Ford) DEC Tye Weathersby (Central Dauphin), 3-2
160 pounds
Championship: Luke Nichter (Chambersburg) FALL Clayton Ulrey (Lower Dauphin), 3:43
3rd place match: Connor Herceg (Nazareth) DEC Jack Blumer (Kiski Area), 9-4
5th place match: Connor Quinn (Owen J. Roberts) DEC Luca Augustine (Waynesburg), 11-7 SV
7th place match: Dillon Sheehy (Council Rock North) DEC Colby Romjue (Susquehannock), 5-3
170 pounds
Championship: Lenny Pinto (Stroudsburg) FALL Mac Stout (Mt. Lebanon), 4:38
3rd place match: Dylan Reinert (Gettysburg) DEC Trey Kibe (Mifflin County), 5-1
5th place match: Angel Garcia, Mariana Bracetti DEC Eli Brinsky, South Fayette, 6-0
7th place match: Dominic Falcone (Easton) DEC Tyler Kocak (Hampton), 4-1
182 pounds
Championship: Gerrit Nijenhuis (Canon-McMillan) DEC Donovan McMillon (Peters Township), 6-0
3rd place match: Drew Clearie (Nazareth) DEC Joey Milano (Spring-Ford), 5-2
5th place match: Maximus Hale (Downingtown West) DEC Nick Baker (Penn Manor), 5-1
7th place match: Isaiah Reiner ( Easton) DEC Caden Wright (Emmaus), 2-1
195 pounds
Championship: Luke Stout, Mt. Lebanon vs. Luke Montgomery, Bethel Park
3rd place match: Ryan Catka (Sun Valley) DEC Jake Lucas (Cumberland Valley), 4-2 TB2
5th place match: Jason Henderson (Delaware Valley) DEC Brayden Roscosky (Kiski Area), 11-8
7th place match: Jackson Talbott (Central Dauphin) FALL Louis Carbajal (Spring-Ford), 2:18
220 pounds
Championship: Dorian Crosby (Cathedral Prep) DEC Nate Schon (Selinsgrove), 3-1
3rd place match: John Meyers (Greensburg Salem) F Chase Mielnik (Downingtown West), 2:22
5th place match: Stephen Schott (Nazareth) FOR Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon), 0-0
285 pounds
Championship: Hunter Catka (Sun Valley) DEC Isaiah Vance (Hempfield Area), 11-4
3rd place match: Robbie Unruh (Exeter Township) DEC Quentin Franklin (South Fayette), 3-1 SV
5th place match: Adam Kase (Conrad Weiser) DEC Thomas Pollard (Meadville), 5-2
7th place match: William Mcchesney (Greensburg Salem) DEC Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), 4-3