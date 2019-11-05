PIAA

CLASS A

FIRST ROUND

GIRLS

GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,

BROCKWAY 3

Score by Halves

GCC;6;2;—;8

Brockway;2;1;—;3

Scoring Summary

First Half

GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 6:55.

GCC—Samantha Felder, 10:59

BW—Morrigan Decker (Danielle Wood assist), 15:02.

GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 19:59.

GCC—Sara Felder, 22:06.

GCC—Sara Felder, 28:46.

BW—Morrigan Decker, 32:41.

GCC—Sara Felder, 36:55.

Second Half

BW—Morgan Lindemuth (Chanell Britten assist), 61:56.

GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 62:45.

GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 73:32.

Statistics

Shots: GCC 26, Brockwat 9. Saves: GCC 2 (Lyndsey Szekely), Brockway 13 (Mackenzie Overbeck). Corner kicks: GCC 7, Brockway 0.

Boys

SPRINGDALE 3,

BROCKWAY 0

Score by Halves

Springdale;1;2;—;3

Brockway;0;0;0—;0

Scoring Summary

First Half

S—Michael Mitchell, 28:27.

Second Half

S—Alexander Barch, 45:26.

S—Michael Mitchell, 50:07.

Statistics

Shots: Springdale 14, Brockway. Saves: Springdale 6 (Andrew Haus), Brockway 6 (Lewis painter). Corner kicks: Springdale 10, Brockway 5.

