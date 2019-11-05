PIAA
CLASS A
FIRST ROUND
GIRLS
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
BROCKWAY 3
Score by Halves
GCC;6;2;—;8
Brockway;2;1;—;3
Scoring Summary
First Half
GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 6:55.
GCC—Samantha Felder, 10:59
BW—Morrigan Decker (Danielle Wood assist), 15:02.
GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 19:59.
GCC—Sara Felder, 22:06.
GCC—Sara Felder, 28:46.
BW—Morrigan Decker, 32:41.
GCC—Sara Felder, 36:55.
Second Half
BW—Morgan Lindemuth (Chanell Britten assist), 61:56.
GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 62:45.
GCC—Samantha Nemeth, 73:32.
Statistics
Shots: GCC 26, Brockwat 9. Saves: GCC 2 (Lyndsey Szekely), Brockway 13 (Mackenzie Overbeck). Corner kicks: GCC 7, Brockway 0.
Boys
SPRINGDALE 3,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Halves
Springdale;1;2;—;3
Brockway;0;0;0—;0
Scoring Summary
First Half
S—Michael Mitchell, 28:27.
Second Half
S—Alexander Barch, 45:26.
S—Michael Mitchell, 50:07.
Statistics
Shots: Springdale 14, Brockway. Saves: Springdale 6 (Andrew Haus), Brockway 6 (Lewis painter). Corner kicks: Springdale 10, Brockway 5.