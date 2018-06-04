PIAA
FIRST ROUND
CLASS A
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
MEYERSDALE 1
Score by Innings
DCC;020;002;4;—;8
Meyersdale;000;100;0;—1
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Ashley Wruble p 3210, Shayleigh Gulvas 4122, Carley Semancik 4114, Mia Meholick c 3100, Alyssa Bittner 1b 4010, Rachel Miller pr 0000, Maia Cogley 2b 4120, Chelsea Busatto dp 3111, Jordy Kosko cf 2000, Maddie Nasuti lf 2100, Natasha Kunselman ph 1000, Gabby Sabatose (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 30-8-8-7.
Meyersdale—1
Olivia Kretchman 2b 4000, Katie Kretchman ss 3000, Shawna Leonard p 3010, Stephanie Haer 1b 2000, Kortni Schurg 3b 3110, Lakyn Roadman c 3000, Emily Schaffer cf 2001, Alix Tipton dp 1000, Lakyn Lear pr 0000, Tara Knopsnyder lf 2000, Sammi Schrock (flex) rf 0000.
Errors: DCC 1, Meyersdale 3. LOB: DCC 5, Meyersdale 6. 2B: Gulvas; Schurg. HR: Semancik. SF: Busatto. SAC: Kosko ;Knopsnyder. SB: Cogley 2; Schaffer. HBP: Tipton (by Wruble).
Pitching
DCC: Ashley Wruble-7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Meyersdale: Shawna Leonard-7 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Leonard.
UNION AREA 10,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Score by Innings
Union;103;012;3;—;10
ECC;000;000;0;—;0
Union Area—10
Sarah Seamans p 4322, Shleby Ligo ss 4112, Shaelynn Quinn 3210, Skylar Fisher 1b 4133, Olivia Taylor 3b 3000, Rachel Bowen lf 2010, Gianna Trott ph-lf 2011, Hannah Meeks rf 4110, Emily Fusco 2b 2010, Kate McCurdy ph 1000, Julia Williams 2b 1000, Haelena Blakley cf 4221. Totals: 34-10-12-8.
Elk County Catholic—2
Jenna Weisner ss 3000, Brandi Clyde 3020, Josie Smith 2b 3000, Rosina Nero c 3010, Morgan Wolf cr 0000, Maggie Dinsmore dp 3000, Michelle Gerber p 3010, Maddie Taylor cr 0000, Hannah Barnett 3b 2000, Brianna Weisner rf 2000, Sady VanAlstine lf 2000, Emily Wolfe (flex) cf 0000. Total: 24-0-4-0.
Errors: Union 0, ECC 4. LOB: Union 7, ECC 3. DP: Union 1, ECC 0. 2B: Ligo, Quinn, Fisher, Meeks, Blakley. 3B: Seamsn; Clyde 2. HR: Seamans. SB: M. Wolf.
Pitching
Union: Sarah Seamans-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 SO.
ECC: Michelle Gerber-7 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Seamans. Losing pitcher: Gerber.
CLASS 5A
ALBERT GALLATIN 10,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Innings
Albert Gallatin;014;010;4;—;10
DuBois;020;000;0;—;2
Albert Gallatin—10
Katie Kelly c 3000, Maddie Flowers rf 2110, Ally Bezjak 3b 5012, Annalia Paoli ss 3322, Maddy Hershberger p 3121, Lindsey Robinson 1b 3021, Olivia Goodwin pr 0100, Hannah Turtzer cf 3121, Harlie Vance lf 4111, Grace Robba 2b 4220. Totals: 30-10-13-8.
DuBois—2
Sarah Snyder lf 3000, Kacie Means c 2000, Alex Volpe cr 0000, Kylee Bundy 2b 3000, Lexi Ray cf 3000, Maddy Ho dp 3110, Kaylee Sadowski 1b 3111, Danessa Allison ss 3000, Maddie Smith 3b 2000, Mia Geer ph 1000, Abby Lecker rf 0000, Lexi Smith ph 1000, Molly Nosker (flex) p 0000, Aleigha Geer (flex) p 0000. Totals: 24-2-2-1.
Errors: Gallatin 1, DuBois 0. LOB: Gallatin 8, DuBois 4. 2B: Hershberger, Robinson; Sadowski. 3B: Paoli 2. SAC: Kelly, Hershberger. SB: Volpe.
Pitching
Gallatin: Maddy Hershberger-7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO.
DuBois: Molly Nosker-6 1/3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Aleigha Geer-2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hershberger. Losing pitcher: Nosker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.