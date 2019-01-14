There are a bunch of statues on pillars around the Vatican, none of them Jesus. Hello! Can you imagine going to your local Protestant Church and finding statues of John Wesley, Martin Luther and John Calvin before running into Jesus? To even consider that man would put man before the God they attempt to worship and honor, on a daily basis — Oh the horror, the horror of such an endeavor to make a God in man’s image.
OK, so it is possible that a Jewish Rabbi, who knew he was the one true Son of God, could have foreseen a great people, Caucasians, who got their start around the Caucasus Mountains in Russia and then spread throughout Northern Europe, as being the only people who could understand and interpret his Hebrew Message, it is possible or with the flick of wording placement, “Is it Possible?” President Trump believes so, and so does his mentor, or savior after the banks of the United States would no longer give him loans, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.
For those of you who want tribalism to flourish, so that your tribe wins, there is no better time than the present. In fact perhaps it is time. The slaughter will be immense, the winner will probably lose less than the losing tribes, and therefore rule what’s left in the rest of the world.
For those of you who believe in individualism, the goal is easy. Be the last man standing so the world will open up and swallow you whole. Perhaps the creation of a new world order?
For the rest, you might consider that on this finite world, we need to do what you hear so many saying over time, “Why don’t we all just try to get along!” I have heard that so many times, and most ignore it. But wasn’t that the message of Jesus? Peace on Earth, goodwill to all men?
As far as the last one is concerned, it would take a country to lead the way. That country would suggest that all men are created equal. That each life has an inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That people would be free to follow the religion of their choice. That they would establish a government of the people, by the people, for the people. OK, so that is fantasy, because how could a country do that when we have overpaid supervisors and their school boards who won’t hear the people, public servants that are self-serving, and “authorities” whose initial reason for being was mainly to alleviate the tax burden and inevitably be self-sufficient quasi-government-entities over time?
A man who worked for the Vatican said this, “If you ask Catholics who is spiritually important in their lives, or who they pray to, they will name six Saints before naming Jesus.”
For the Protestants you have been, for the most part, following one man, his dad and the vision of Paul. Fact or Fantasy, it’s now time to decide. Did Abraham meet the one true God in the desert? Was a Jewish mother chosen to give this God of Abraham a Son, and do you follow Jesus, or other men who would be kings? As a half-breed, I hedge my bets: I choose Abraham’s God and Jesus, it’s not rocket science and it’s safe. After some study I chose Protestant over Catholic, it wasn’t rocket science either. I imagine most of you who are Protestant, had ancestors who chose likewise, but perhaps for better reasons than I. As the least Christian among you, I really hope this new year leads all of you who are faithful to the one true god and his son, to not side idly, but instead work to spread the idea, but with hatred not on your agenda. That would mean turning off FOX. Oh the horror, the horror!
JACK PAULDEN
Clarion
