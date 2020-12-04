CLEARFIELD — Despite a devastating fire that destroyed the historic barn that housed most of its equipment and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pine Grove Nursery is back to selling Christmas trees again this year.
The nursery in Clearfield began retail sales of Christmas trees as usual on Black Friday and sales have been strong, according to Betsy Schell, co-owner of the nursery.
She said with the pandemic, many people have been using buying a Christmas tree at the nursery as a family outing.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the nursery’s Christmas season more than anything.
“We had to make a lot of changes due to COVID,” Schell said.
She said they reduced the number of Christmas trees in the indoor showroom and made an outdoor showroom with approximately 70 pre-cut, pre-drilled Christmas trees to accommodate social distancing protocols.
Once a customer selects a tree, it is placed on a machine to shake any excess leaves and debris off the tree and can be baled with string for easy transport at no extra charge.
The nursery has more than 10,000 mature trees on its 100-acre property and last year it sold more than 1,200 Christmas trees on its retail site in Lawrence Township last year.
But a barn fire in July destroyed almost all of the nursery’s equipment, some of which have been in use since the 1940s. Fortunately, it was insured and Schell said most of the equipment was replaced and they were able to save some money by purchasing used equipment.
And she said the dedication of the nursery’s employees helped get the nursery back on its feet again and said the day after the fire, they were back at work at 6 a.m.
“That’s how awesome our crew is,” Schell said.
Schell also thanked the local farming community for their help and support during these trying times.
The nursery also has a pumpkin patch and the fire destroyed all of the nursery’s irrigation equipment and the nursery wasn’t able to acquire new equipment until halfway through the growing season this year. It was a dry growing season and being without the irrigation equipment early on, the pumpkins were smaller than usual this year, Schell said.
The nursery sells Christmas trees and pine trees to be replanted throughout the region including neighboring states such as New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, etc. and many of their customers are conservation districts who resell the trees. The pandemic shut down many of these conservation districts and their tree sales this year so their out-of-state tree sales were down this year.
People will also travel from neighboring states to buy a Christmas tree and said the pandemic could keep people from traveling from out of state to get Christmas trees.
She said people from all over the region travel to the nursery to purchase Christmas trees because they know they are freshly cut. The nursery has a wide variety of trees for sale including Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir, Balsam, Colorado Spruce (blue spruce,) Serbian Fir and Norway Fir with Fraser being the most popular.
Real Christmas trees are also more environmentally friendly than artificial trees, which are usually made overseas and will eventually end up in a landfill, they don’t have to be stored and they give one’s home a fresh smell, Schell said.
The nursery also sells Christmas tree stands, wreaths and mistletoe, Schell said.
One of the pieces of equipment that was destroyed was the first tractor her grandfather Claud Schickling and James Long, had owned. Schickling and Long founded the nursery in 1951, Schell said.
Schell is now using the remains of the tractor as a historical display. She said they put it out on the property and installed a flag next to it and hopes to get it fixed up enough where it is safe for people to sit on and touch.