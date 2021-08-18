Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and York. * Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches expected with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible from the remnants of Fred. * Runoff from the heavy rain could result in rapid-onset and inundation flooding. Urban and poor drainage areas are most vulnerable with temporary road closures possible. Small streams and creeks could quickly rise out of their banks and cause flooding in adjacent areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&