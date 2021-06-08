The Pirates’ plan of tearing down the roster and rebuilding seems to be an excellent strategy. It is the way baseball teams are built these days.
Ben Cherington has a good idea of what he wants to accomplish, he has been able to make what appears to be shrewd moves and he has restocked the talent base in the minor leagues. It is a strategy that will — at least the Pirates hope — pay off in the near future.
The only thing that is troublesome is that in order for the plan to work, the Pirates must hit on the majority of these prospects. And not only must they have a majority of those prospects pan out, they must all be ready at relatively the same time.
It is all doable and isn’t a complete pipe dream, but it is also a bit unrealistic to believe it is all going to happen without any glitches. That seems like too many moving parts all to coming together at the same time, and we have seen countless examples of prospects the Pirates have hoarded become busts, underperform or get injured.
Jameson Taillon is a great example as he never reached his full potential with the Pirates because he had two major arm surgeries. Gregory Polanco was billed as a potential superstar and has been extremely underwhelming in what he has produced for the Pirates. Cole Tucker was a first round pick, but he is not likely to ever hit well enough at the major league level to be anything more than a backup middle infielder.
Those guys at least all made it to the major leagues which is more than countless other top picks and highly regarded prospects who never even managed to make the major league roster outside of perhaps a few September call ups.
That is why I think it would behoove the Pirates to commit to a core of veteran players to build around for the next four years. It doesn’t have to be a large group, but if you have a good core you can continue to add to them and give yourself a chance to win sooner than waiting for all of your prospects to pan out.
The Pirates seem to have a good group started, and they are all under control for various number of years. The conventional wisdom is that the Pirates need to trade all their veterans, but I think that approach would be foolish.
Adam Frazier is the most talked about trade piece, and I get it. He is 29, he is one of the best hitters (by average) in baseball right now and he is only under the Pirates’ control for one more year after this. But he seems to be a young 29, he has not been a player whose body has broken down and he has improved every year — both at the plate and in the field once he got settled into one position.
Why not offer Frazier a 4-year deal? It would essentially be a 3-year extension that allows you to sign a good baseball player still in his prime without committing to him for one of those silly 10-year deals. I don’t know if Frazier would take the offer, but he is a player you should want to keep around.
Brian Reynolds and Colin Moran are even younger, and the Pirates have more years of control over them. Both are proven, reliable, good baseball players. They aren’t stars, but they are the kinds of players you need in order to win a lot of baseball games.
Obviously Ke’Bryan Hayes is what appears to be a star in the making, and he is your franchise player to build around. He is young, supremely talented and one of the best young players in baseball. You have him under control for a lot of years, but you don’t want to waste too many of them by having him play on bad teams.
I think that if the Pirates could commit to sticking with Reynolds, Moran and Frazier, along with Hayes, for the next four years, it would be a better strategy than unloading those three. At that point they would be hoping to find younger, cheaper replacements who are capable of producing at the same level as those three and I’m not sure that is realistic.
Again, I understand the arguments for tearing it down. I understand that 30 is the magic number for baseball players to begin to decline. I understand the finances and the value in prospects. I understand it all, but that doesn’t mean I completely agree with it all in every case.
The Pirates have three really solid baseball players who would be excellent complementary players on any contender, and they are all still young enough to help the team win games and succeed during this process of rebuilding. It is absolutely an approach that could work and perhaps accelerate their rise back to respectability.