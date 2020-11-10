The Pirates have found their new farm director, and it’s a hire that tracks with other moves general manager Ben Cherington has made thus far.
The club announced on Tuesday that it has hired John Baker as director of coaching and player development, filling Larry Broadway’s former job as senior director of minor league operations. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported news of the hiring early Tuesday morning.
Baker was a backup catcher and played 359 games over seven years. But he mostly recently worked as the Cubs’ head applied mental skills coach, gaining respect for his unique approach. Many around the industry view Baker, 39, as an up-and-comer, someone poised for a bigger role. This would qualify as that.
After his playing career ended — Baker hit .247 while spending time with the Marlins, Padres and Cubs — the Alameda, Calif., native transitioned to a baseball operations assistant role in Chicago.
That lasted a little over a year before Baker started to delve more into mental skills. He’s currently working toward his master’s degree in performance psychology and has been roundly praised for his work with the Cubs.
Chicago thought so highly of Baker that they actually kept him with the major league team during the 2020 season, anticipating mental concerns or needs due to the pandemic.
“We are excited to add John to our baseball operations leadership team,” Cherington said in a statement. “John’s experience as a player, his training and experience as a mental skills coach for a highly successful franchise, and his continued learning in the areas of skill acquisition and human performance, give him valuable perspective on the entire player improvement and performance process. John will work closely with our minor league staff and players to help lead our player development program.”
The hire tracks with Cherington’s modus operandi thus far for a couple reasons.
One, when discussing what the Pirates would be looking for in a farm director, Cherington said back in September they would target someone who made coaches better. Baker seemingly checks that box.
Cherington has also hired several people now who are highly regarded around baseball — assistant general manager Steve Sanders, special assistant Oz Ocampo, pitching coach Oscar Marin and now Baker. All three are younger, value innovation and have had tangible impact on player development.
Lastly, there’s a connection here to Theo Epstein, the former general manager of the Red Sox (when Cherington was there) and currently the Cubs’ president of baseball operations.
Cherington was obviously close with Epstein in Boston — Epstein once accidentally drilled his former vice president of player personnel in the head with a golf ball — and the two seem to think in a similar way, valuing outside-the-box thinking.
The Baker hire qualifies as that. Not only did he deliver what was a hilarious memory for Cubs fans when he pitched the 16th inning of a game on July 29, 2014, and later scored the winning run — making Baker the winning pitcher — but you seemingly won’t find anyone to say a bad word about Baker.
It all ties back to the impact he had on the Cubs, the same sort of thing he can conceivably do with the Pirates and their prospects.
Pittsburgh can certainly use a change at the minor league level. While Broadway had success during the 2013-15 era, things have stagnated of late. Cherington did not immediately remove Broadway from his role, instead choosing to wait and evaluate.
But several months ago now, Cherington decided he wanted a different look in this position and talked to Broadway about potentially utilizing his talents in a different area.
Baker was a fourth-round draft choice of the Oakland Athletics in 2002. After making his MLB debut in 2008 with the Marlins, he would later platoon with a former Pirate, Ronny Paulino, behind the plate.
The Marlins traded Baker to the Padres in 2011, where he backed up Nick Hundley and Yasmani Grandal in 2012. Baker signed with the Cubs before the 2014 season.