In a letter to season and individual ticket holders, Pittsburgh Pirates president Travis Williams offered optimism baseball will return this summer and that the club will play home games in its own stadium.
“We feel strongly that we will play games this season,” Williams wrote in a letter released by the Pirates on Wednesday. “We very much look forward to the return of Pirates Baseball, and eventually welcome you back to PNC Park.”
The Pirates are offering season-ticket holders two options since MLB shut down March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic: One is to retain the value and receive credit for the games missed in April and anticipated to be missed in May; the other is to be fully refunded, although no timetable was set for that.
Season-ticket holders who retain their ticket value will receive the bonus of a 15% credit used toward any games in 2020 or ’21, as well as a complimentary seat upgrade for a future game of their choice in 2020 or ’21, which applies to all seats in the plan.
For individual ticket buyers, the credit can be used for any games in 2020 or ’21, with a 10% bonus towards tickets for future games this season or next.
Those seeking a refund are asked to contact their season ticket holder representative at 1-800-289-2827 or by email at ticketservices@pirates.com.
Williams thanked Pirates fans for their patience and support.
“We remain in constant contact with health experts, government officials and league representatives as we consider numerous ideas that will allow us to start the 2020 season,” Williams wrote. “The health and safety or our players, coaches, staff, fans and community at large remains paramount.”