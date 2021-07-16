Peoples Natural Gas Field has proven itself to be a combustible place for Class AA Altoona hitters this season.
Oneil Cruz slugged nearly .700 during a 22-game hot streak earlier this season. Rodolfo Castro, who’s now shining with the big club, had 15 extra-base hits (including eight home runs) in 24 June games. Altoona is one of only two Class AA Northeast clubs to feature three players with 10 or more homers — and that includes outfielder Cal Mitchell (10) over Cruz (9).
But more than anything the aforementioned players have done, Curve first baseman Mason Martin has established himself as the classification’s best and most productive power hitter, leading all of Class AA in slugging percentage (.612), RBIs (49) and extra-base hits (34) entering Friday’s games.
Only one player has more than Martin’s 17 home runs, while all of these numbers top the Class AA Northeast League.
“I’m staying with my approach really well right now,” Martin told the Post-Gazette by phone earlier this week. “I’m laying off the bad pitches and hitting the good ones hard. I know it sounds simple, but that’s been the key for me right now.”
What Martin is saying here is fascinating: Although he, along with Cruz, has one of the top power bats in Pittsburgh’s entire minor league system, the pivot point for the 22-year-old native of Kennewick, Wash., has been knowing when not to swing.
Plenty of times during spring training, Martin showed a propensity to chase. He was invited to big league camp for the first time, wanted to make an impression and sometimes got a little over-aggressive. It was a perfectly natural way to think and act for a young player looking to prove himself.
But as Martin has gotten more comfortable facing Class AA pitching — the depth and consistency of the breaking stuff has been the biggest difference, he said — he’s been having to stay extra diligent with his approach, knowing that he’s only hurting himself if he tries too hard.
“I’ve always been a really aggressive hitter, so I’m coming up to the plate with the intent of doing some damage every single time,” Martin said. “But I can’t get too over-aggressive because if I do that, it opens up all the chase pitches.
“I can’t get caught chasing bad balls out of the zone because at the end of the day, I could have the best swing, the most power, and I could be the most polished hitter in the world. But if I’m swinging at bad pitches, I’m probably not going to get the results that I want.”
It’s a tough dynamic for a young power hitter, especially one on a team where some of the other big bats have gone missing. Cruz is hurt, sidelined with right elbow discomfort, while Castro has been hitting bombs with the Pirates.
The only one left among the homer-happy crowd mentioned above is Mitchell, but you wouldn’t know it from the numbers Martin has produced coming out of an early-season funk.
In his first 33 games, Martin hit .238 with a .773 OPS, which included eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 RBIs and 21 runs scored. But over the past 23 contests, Martin has hit .333 with a 1.217 OPS. He has seven doubles, 12 home runs, 28 RBIs and 15 runs scored during this current run.
“When pitchers don’t necessarily want to challenge me in the zone, I’ll take the ones that are pitchers’ pitches and I’ll take the ones that are out of the zone and wait until you get bored of walking me, wait for one over the middle of the plate and try to hammer it,” Martin said. “That’s just the name of the game for me. Luckily I usually have a lot of people on base waiting for me out there, so that gives them a little more incentive to challenge me over the plate. That’s why it’s a team game and a one-through-nine type of deal.”
On the other side of the ball, Martin has also been working hard on his development. A dual-threat quarterback in high school, Martin is an extremely good athlete and projects to be an above-average defender once he reaches the major leagues.
Martin also cares about his defense and spends a bunch of time working on his throws, mobility around the base, making sure he’s able to pick balls out of the dirt and the little things where a good defensive first baseman can make an entire infield better.
Proof of Martin’s defensive prowess: He’s made just three errors in 54 games at first.
“I’ve definitely been out on the field for early work quite a few times,” Martin said. “I want to be a complete player and a reliable defender in every aspect. Being able to field a ground ball, turn double plays, come off the bag, work around the bag, receive the ball and pick the ball ... I just want to be a guy they can count on at first base.”
Although there really wasn’t much doubt, what Martin has done this season has likely cemented his status as the Pirates’ first baseman of the future.
With Ke’Bryan Hayes at third, potentially Liover Peguero and Nick Gonzales up the middle, and Castro and Cruz somewhere — perhaps one as a designated hitter, the other in the outfield — parts of the future have come into focus.
It’s also about to change, at least when it comes to who’s playing for what team. Thursday marked the halfway point of the minor league season. Speaking a few weeks back, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said he expected promotions to pick up steam around this time.
And given how easy Martin has made things look, a bump up to Class AAA Indianapolis seems inevitable.
Martin, of course, said he’s not terribly worried about that. He’s just trying to stay in his approach, keep getting better, and it’s obviously been working. He’s also a big fan of what they’ve been able to build in Altoona.
“We’re all playing together, and we’re all trying to help each other out,” Martin said. “I like what we have going on, for sure. Hopefully we can continue playing together throughout the minors and in Pittsburgh.”
TOP 10 REPORT
Numbers through Thursday’s games
1. Nick Gonzales, 2B, High-A Greensboro: In a bit of a funk right now, hitting just .123 over his past 14 games, with two extra-base hits — they came in the same game — two RBIs and 25 strikeouts in 62 plate appearances.
2. Quinn Priester, RHP, High-A Greensboro: Expected to make his first second-half start on Friday. Selected to the MLB Futures Game, recording a walk, a force out and a strikeout. Something to watch for in Priester is his slider, which has gotten quite good.
3. Oneil Cruz, SS, Class AA Altoona: Down with an injury and played his last game June 30. It was forearm soreness, which can be scary, but Pirates say it’s just a muscle strain in his forearm. They expect him to return to “baseball activities” in 2-to-3 weeks.
4. Liover Peguero, SS, High-A Greensboro: Similar to Gonzales, has hit just .132 over his past 10. Does have four extra-base hits in there but has also struck out 14 times in his past 45 plate appearances. Defensively, Peguero has 14 errors in 42 games at short.
5. Hudson Head, OF, Low-A Bradenton: Hit his team-high ninth homer of the season Thursday. Also sixth in the Low-A Southeast Division with 45 walks, creating a noticeable split between his batting average (.203) and on-base percentage (.377).
6. Tahnaj Thomas, RHP, High-A Greensboro: Working through some mechanical issues that led to seven walks over 2 2/3 innings in his last start. He’s walked 14 in his past three outings (8 1/3 innings). Supposed to make his first start since June 24 on Sunday.
7. Brennan Malone, RHP, Florida Complex League: Was moved from Low-A Bradenton to rookie ball for developmental purposes. Had allowed four runs over 3 2/3 innings before the move.
8. Travis Swaggerty, OF, Class AAA Indianapolis: Will be out for the remainder of the season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.
9. Cody Bolton, RHP, Class AA Altoona: Likely will not pitch this season after undergoing right knee surgery.
10. Carmen Mlodzinski, RHP, High-A Greensboro: Left his start last Saturday with what Cherington described as right shoulder stiffness. GM also said it was “more precautionary” than anything. Currently on the seven-day injured list.
Other notables:
—OF Matt Fraizer has been crushing it with High-A Greensboro. Had a 12-game hitting streak snapped Thursday, though he hit .447 during it. Leads the High-A East in batting average (.322), hits (76) and runs scored (44). He’s second in home runs (15) and third in on-base percentage (.404) and OPS (.988).
—Low-A Bradenton catcher Endy Rodriguez has reached base safely in 13 consecutive games, hitting .300 during that time.
—Like Fraizer, outside of the top 30 but impressive nonetheless: Johnstown native Trey McGough has been really good for Class AA Altoona, pitching to a 2.20 ERA over his past five starts, with three walks, 22 strikeouts and zero home runs allowed.
—RHP Eddy Yean (MLB Pipeline No. 12) has found some comfort since switching to a bulk role. In his first six games (four starts), Yean had an 8.62 ERA with five home runs allowed, 12 walks and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings. Over his past six games, which has included just one start, Yean has a 2.68 ERA with one home run allowed, seven walks and 31 strikeouts in 22 innings.