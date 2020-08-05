In his first two starts of the season, Joe Musgrove lamented individual pitches. In both outings, against the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, he went 5 2/3 innings, looking strong for most of his day, but allowing a home run or two that set him back. He lost both those games.
On Tuesday, Musgrove just didn’t have his best stuff. That was evident during the 33-pitch, three-run first inning, as well as the 28-pitch, one-run second. He was battling it, and though he bounced back with a good third inning, he couldn’t sustain that, departing after just 3 1/3 innings.
“I didn’t have my best stuff. I didn’t feel good at all,” Musgrove said. “It’s one of those days you just have to go out and grind and do everything you can to get as much out of yourself as you can, try to get deep into the game. My secondary stuff was good, but not being able to locate the fastball around the zone made it tough to just continue to throw breaking ball after breaking ball. I told [manager Derek Shelton], I said, ‘My stuff sucks today, but I’ll give you everything I’ve got for as long as I can.’ ”
Wins and losses are a flawed statistic for starting pitchers since there are so many things out of their control that can lead to a win or a loss, but Musgrove is 0-3.
That’s troubling only because Musgrove is the Pirates’ ace. He has taken the mound against Jack Flaherty, Brandon Woodruff and Jose Berrios, the Cardinals’, Brewers’ and Twins’ aces, respectively. Where the Pirates’ offense stands right now, hitting under the Mendoza line as a team, there is little margin for Musgrove, when the other pitcher is one of the best.
That may be unfair, but it is the status of things so far this season.
The good news is that when Musgrove’s been good, he’s been very good. He shut down the Cardinals and Brewers for the better part of his two starts against them. He is close to putting it together.
Right now, though, if the Pirates have any hope of turning their losing skid around, they could use Musgrove at his best. Even if that hope never materializes, a strong showing from Musgrove the rest of the year could go a long way in solidifying the Pirates’ rotation for future seasons.
Pirates could use late-game offense earlier
In Tuesday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, for the third time in the last five games, the Pirates scored multiple runs in the ninth inning only to fall short. This time, it manifested in a double from shortstop Erik Gonzalez and three straight singles from catcher John Ryan Murphy, second baseman Adam Frazier and third baseman Phillip Evans. Murphy’s and Evans’ drove in a run each.
These late rallies, even if they haven’t been enough to win, have been pointed to by Shelton as examples of the team’s unwillingness to go quietly into that good night.
While that may be true, it is also a strange trend for a team that has struggled offensively on the whole.
So far this season, the Pirates have hit .194 and scored 37 runs. In the ninth inning, they are hitting .293 and have scored nine runs, or 24% of their season total. It should also be noted that the Pirates have hit in just 10 ninth innings in 11 games — they didn’t have to bat in the ninth for their lone home win over the Brewers.
Perhaps that can be chalked up to late-game desperation, beating up on bullpen pitchers or a combination of both. Nonetheless, the Pirates seem to have found an approach that works for them in the ninth.
The problem is, by that point, it’s mostly been too little, too late.
Neverauskas better than expected
What most will remember from reliever Dovydas Neverauskas’ game on Tuesday is him positioned behind the bullpen mound, chucking baseballs at a drone flying over Target Field.
As strange as that moment was in the Pirates’ 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins, chiefly remembering it is understandable.
What will perhaps be forgotten is Neverauskas entering the game in the sixth inning against the heart of the Twins’ order. He struck out Nelson Cruz, got Eddie Rosario to pop out and retired Miguel Sano, albeit on a sharp line drive to center, for a 1-2-3 inning.
There is still consternation from fans surrounding Neverauskas’ ability to pitch consistently well throughout a season. With knowledge of his past in the majors — he allowed 47 runs through 61.2 innings the last three seasons — that is fair.
Still, Tuesday’s scoreless inning kept his ERA at 0.00 for this season through 5 1/3 innings.
Now, this is slightly misleading. Neverauskas has allowed a run this season, but it was an inherited base runner, so it was charged to Miguel Del Pozo instead.
His numbers are solid, though. His runs allowed average, which includes unearned runs, is 1.69. Baseball Reference has a stat that projects how a league-average pitcher would perform in a specific pitcher’s outings, with the same defense, opponent, ballpark, etc. For Neverauskas, they calculate an average pitcher would allow 6.86 runs per nine innings.
So, basically, Neverauskas has been much better than would be expected from a league average pitcher, which does not necessarily fit the reputation he has among Pirates fans.
Tuesday’s quick, 10-pitch inning was the most recent example of what Neverauskas can be capable of on his best days.