The Pirates bullpen definitely needs a break, although it’s likely that nobody wanted to sit around for three days.
Nevertheless, the Pirates learned Sunday night that their three-game series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis this week has been postponed, the result of the Cardinals’ ongoing issues with the coronavirus.
ESPN’s Buster Olney first reported the news, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette confirmed it.
St. Louis has not played a game since July 29 after 10 players and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Cardinals recently had another mini-outbreak where two more players and a staff member tested positive.
Speaking earlier Sunday, manager Derek Shelton said the Pirates had not yet determined what they would do with the extra free time.
“I think we would work it out just in terms of what [pitching coach] Oscar [Marin] feels we need to do with our pitching,” Shelton said. “Obviously with our bullpen, it would be nice to give those guys a blow. They wouldn’t throw anything simulated. Starters, we would have to work it out and let Oscar and [bullpen coach Justin Meccage] figure that out.”
The Pirates late Saturday canceled their Sunday night flight to St. Louis after learning that Monday’s game would not be played. Now, this wipes out two more. As a result, the Pirates will be off until the start of a four-game series in Cincinnati starting Thursday.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, will now have only 46 days to play 55 games, which means a whole bunch of doubleheaders featuring seven-inning games. They’ve played just five games and have had 13 postponed.
“In light of the most recent positive test results, MLB and the club believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play,” the league said in a statement. “More information regarding the Cardinals’ resumption of play will be announced later in the week.”
MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman tweeted Sunday that at least one more positive was expected in the Cardinals’ latest round of tests.
Although they’re likely off Monday, chances are the Pirates will hold some sort of workouts Tuesday and Wednesday at PNC Park, although the team has not explicitly said what it plans to do.
Steven Brault said it would be almost like an All-Star break … just 16 games into a shortened season.
“It’s really weird, because it’s unprecedented, but it’s another thing that’s unprecedented,” Brault said. “It’s not the first thing that we’ve had to deal with this year that we’ve never had to deal with before.
“So, I guess, as players, you just kind of take it like, ‘Hey, for whatever reason, maybe it’s an All-Star break,’ if it ends up being three days.
“Obviously, you don’t want to completely lose everything, but at the same time, it’s not a bad idea to give your body a bit of a break anyway.”
Chris Stratton said the Pirates bullpen, which has been beset by injuries, could certainly use the rest.