Jeffrey Pisarcik is seeking re-election as your Democratic Jefferson County Commissioner. He is the son of the late Dennis and Donna Pisarcik of Brockway. Pisarcik resides in Sykesville with his wife Tammy and is the proud father of Jessica Poe, Ohio, and Kyle Pisarcik, Sykesville.
Pisarcik has worked as a full-time commissioner as promised when elected. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Governance Committee as well as the Marcellus Shale Committee for the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
In 2017, Pisarcik was appointed by the governor to serve on the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement Board.
He serves on several Jefferson County boards which includes the County Library Board, Route 119 Improvement Committee Board, Emergency Management Preparedness Committee, Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee and Jefferson County 911. He also serves on the Executive Board and the Audit Committee at North Central.
Pisarcik continues actively serving in the community in several organizations serving as a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus # 956 Brockway, Knights of Columbus #93S Reynoldsville, Sykesville Lions, Sykesville Son of the Legion, Sykesville Fireman, Trustee at the Sykesville Eagles, Brockway Sportsman and Brockway VFW life member.
He asks for voters’ continued support moving Jefferson County ahead, “the support from the county citizens, employees and row officers has enabled the commissioners in keeping our county taxes low while we work hard to keep our county out of debt as it once was just a few years ago. We need to continue to work with our state and federal legislators on the unfunded mandates placed on the county.”
Pisarcik said he is proud of the rehabilitation to all the county buildings and the upgrades to the 911 building “so we continue to protect our county citizens and working with the county Chamber and Development Council who work hard to build and maintain the county business and work force.”
