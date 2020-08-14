As of Thursday, 54 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools — every Big Ten, Pac-12, Mid-American and Mountain West conference member, as well as Old Dominion, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Mexico State — had their fall slates canceled.
As for Pitt? The Panthers and the ACC are chugging along. For now, at least.
After a Thursday meeting of conference presidents, the ACC still intends to play football this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated’s Pete Thamel first reported that the conference would keep “staying the course and continuing to seek medical advice.”
The ACC’s decision, which includes volleyball, soccer and cross county, came to light shortly after a flurry of other related news surfaced.
Pitt football canceled its Thursday morning practice after several players displayed symptoms that can be associated with COVID-19 prior to the session. However, the Panthers “can safely resume practice” on Friday “based on negative test results received” later Thursday, Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said in a statement.
Outside of the ACC, the Horizon League, which Robert Morris competes in for every non-football sport, postponed fall sports. That decision, along with a handful of other Football Championship Subdivision conferences nixing fall sports in recent days, led to the NCAA officially canceling Division I fall championships.
The NCAA mandated last week that fall championships will be canceled in sports without at least 50% of members participating. Due to Division I cancellations — the ACC, Big 12, SEC, AAC, Conference USA and Sun Belt are the only conferences left standing — that formality was announced by NCAA president Mark Emmert.
Because it’s not administered by the NCAA, the College Football Playoff and bowl system are technically safe here. With its TV deals and powerful commissioners, the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) is autonomous from the NCAA. Its remaining teams and conferences can still stage a season with dreams of a CFP title intact.
Meanwhile, Pitt volleyball cannot contend for a national championship this fall. But as the ACC pushes forward, there are plans for Dan Fisher’s team, as well as Pitt’s soccer programs and cross country teams, to play a regular season schedule in the fall.
That’s obviously good news for Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers, who have been preparing for that to be the case this whole time.
Last Friday, Pitt opened training camp. The Panthers practiced last Saturday and Sunday, took off Monday as scheduled, then got back to it. They were on the field Tuesday and went full pads for the first time Wednesday before symptomatic players forced a Thursday cancellation.
Coaches are wearing masks. Helmets have “splash guard” shields to prevent droplet exchange. The workouts continue in groups of 25 or fewer. Even as college football Twitter burns around them, practice on the South Side is ongoing.