BRADFORD — Pitt-Bradford will hold free classes in employment law in St. Marys and Bradford.
Employment Law for Managers and Supervisors will be offered from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Community Education Center of Cameron and Elk Counties in St. Marys and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 6 in Room 200 of Marilyn Horne Hall in downtown Bradford.
Barry Wolfe will give participants a clearer view of the legal landscape so they know when and how to address an employee problem and when to get guidance before acting.
For more information or to register, contact the Division of Continuing Education and Regional Development at 814-362-5078 or contined@pitt.edu.
