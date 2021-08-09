Pitt is tasked with something only one other program has had to do in the last decade: replace two consensus All-American defensive linemen in one year.
Dabo Swinney and Clemson did alright for themselves in 2019. Despite losing first-round picks — Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell — the Tigers ranked second in the country in tackles for loss. The team that ranked just behind them in the ACC in TFLs that year was actually Pitt, guided by Patrick Jones in the wake of Rashad Weaver’s injury.
Interestingly enough, Pitt and Clemson went 1-2 nationally in TFLs a year later. Clemson trotted out five-star prodigies as it normally does. Meanwhile, Pitt leaned on Jones and a healthy Weaver, who combined for 27.5 TFLs and became the first pair of Panthers to earn consensus All-America honors in the same season since 1986.
Now, they’re gone. Jones was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round, Rashad Weaver landed with the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round, and the Panthers looked on as 35.9% of their 2020 sack production dissipated.
But defensive line coach Charlie Partridge isn’t worried. And neither are Weaver and Jones’ expected replacements as they open training camp with plenty to prove.
“This isn’t new. This is how college football works. There’s always going to be somebody to replace, and there’s always going to be somebody to replace them,” redshirt junior Habakkuk Baldonado said Friday after Pitt’s first practice of camp. “It’s true that they left some big shoes to fill. But we’re ready for the task.”
“They set the stage for us,” redshirt senior Deslin Alexandre told the Post-Gazette last month at ACC media days. “We just have to rally around that and build on that.”
At this point, Alexandre is accustomed to stepping up under trying circumstances. He was thought to be a rotational piece before Weaver tore his ACL two training camps ago, forcing him to start. What followed was 10.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks from Alexandre. Baldonado — who’s “itching” to return to action after missing seven games last year due to injury — made his burly presence felt in 2019, logging four sacks.
Those two, along with John Morgan (11 TFLs over the last two seasons), are to be Pitt’s primary edge rushers. Who will start on Sept. 4 against UMass? Partridge can’t say for sure right now. Camp just got going. But he’ll be relying on that trio to not only produce on the field, but also bring along Pitt’s younger pass-rushers.