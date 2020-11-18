Pitt running backs coach Andre Powell went fishing at Shenango Lake. Middle linebacker Chase Pine watched Virginia Tech play Miami. And everyone wondered what the next day would bring.
Last Saturday was a weird one for the Panthers.
After Pitt prepared all week for Georgia Tech, the game was postponed until Dec. 12 due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols within both programs. All team activities were paused, keeping Pat Narduzzi’s team away from the team’s South Side facility and putting this Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech in jeopardy.
Those concerns were calmed, if only temporarily, on Tuesday. The Panthers practiced normally on Tuesday morning, a good initial sign for their chances to host Virginia Tech at Heinz Field as scheduled. Getting cleared for practice hinged on favorable results from Sunday afternoon’s COVID-19 testing. Narduzzi received those undisclosed results late Monday afternoon and informed his team of the news.
The Panthers responded with expected enthusiasm.
“They were really eager,” Powell said over Zoom after Tuesday’s practice. “They were in here early. There were Zoom meetings last night and guys calling late wanting the scripts, wanting to know what film they needed to watch to get ready for practice. So it was a good vibe on the field.”
“During the course of the season, you get to eight games and you start to get tired,” wide receiver DJ Turner added. “And then boom, that happens, and you realize you might not be able to finish the season. It helps you not take any of these games for granted because you never know what’s going to happen. It makes you appreciate it a little more.”
If anyone knows to appreciate the chance to play, it’s Turner. The redshirt senior transferred from Maryland in September — two weeks before the start of the season, back when it looked like the Big Ten wasn’t going to play this year.
Turner isn’t sure if he’ll utilize the NCAA’s blanket waiver and return to Pitt next year. Pine, a fifth-year senior and one of Narduzzi’s first recruits, said he doesn’t know if he’ll be back in 2021, either. So for both, this Saturday might be the last time they play at Heinz Field, as long as Pitt can host the Hokies on Senior Day.
It won’t be a normal day by any means. For starters, parents won’t be allowed on the field to greet the departing players in a pregame ceremony. But really, the Panthers are just hoping the game can be played. For that to happen, their COVID-19 tests have to keep coming back negative.
As is the case every week, Pitt players and staff members will undergo PCR nasal swab testing on Wednesday morning. Those results, which ultimately led to the game at Georgia Tech being postponed, will have a say in Virginia Tech potentially making the trip from Blacksburg. That, and of course the Hokies’ own testing. Both teams will also be tested on Friday.
So a lot can change between now and 4 p.m. Saturday. But whatever happens next, the Panthers will approach it with a newfound sense of perspective.
Yes, Pitt had seven COVID-related absences in the season opener and three against Syracuse the following week. But the Panthers put together a five-game streak of zero COVID-related absences, and only one player was missing at Florida State. Last Saturday’s postponement was the first time Pitt’s revised schedule was affected by COVID-19 protocols, a notable feat given the current climate.
But playing eight games uninterrupted by the coronavirus might have given the team a false sense of security, Turner said.
“Everything was looking good, and we kind of got too comfortable and forgot about what was going on in the rest of the world,” Turner said. “(The postponement) brought us back. You still need to be flexible and be able to change on the move and do whatever we have to do to finish out the season. We have to keep that up now. Because we want to finish out the season, and get this Georgia Tech game made up. We’ve got to do what we got to do.”
Turner added that while he and his teammates are concerned about contracting COVID-19, they “trust in the training staff and coaching staff to put us in the best position possible to not get it.” Pine concurred, complimenting Narduzzi’s persistence in preaching about social distancing, wearing a mask and staying safe.
That’s why even over the weekend, as he watched football from his couch, Pine was confident Pitt would get on the practice field Tuesday. Pine said the Panthers were determined to “come back stronger” from their COVID-19 situation and focus on the Hokies, who beat them 28-0 at Lane Stadium last year, ending Pitt’s chances at an ACC Coastal repeat.
“We have a little chip on our shoulder. Guys are coming to work. It’s not like we had a bye week,” said Pine, a Williamsburg, Va., native. “It’s a different type of edge around here. ... This is a big one.”