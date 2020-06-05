Expectations are high for the Pitt football team this season. But nothing any Pitt player will do while wearing a helmet will have the same impact as the words of nine of them in a 4-minute, 32-second video produced this week.
Speaking out against racial injustice and discrimination, the players reacted to the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
Senior safety Damar Hamlin, a Central Catholic graduate and one of the team’s most trusted leaders, spoke about his fears as a black man out in public.
“When I walk into Heinz Field, I’m the starting free safety for the Pittsburgh Panthers,” Hamlin said. “When I leave that stadium, I am another black man fearing that I might get mistreated for the color of my skin.”
Other highlights:
• Junior wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis: “I just want to let everybody to know your voice matters. Don’t be afraid to use your voice. Everybody has a voice.”
• Senior center Jimmy Morrissey: “During these heartbreaking and sad times, I hope that change will follow and follow quickly, and that in the future, the good will always conquer the evil.”
• Junior running back Todd Sibley Jr.: “Now more than ever, we need everybody to unite.”
• Senior long snapper Cal Adomitis (Central Catholic): “The tragic events of the past week for many of us have made it quite challenging to find the right words to say. However, I have found in times like these, it’s helpful to look to those we admire for words of wisdom and encouragement.”
Adomitis recited a recent statement from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.
• Senior defensive end Rashad Weaver: “Being very direct about it, it is sickening and unacceptable how black people and people of color are systematically oppressed and mistreated in this country. As we move forward in time, remember: All lives will never matter until black lives matter.”
• Senior guard Bryce Hargrove: “Nothing will change until we stop saying everyone is equal when black people are not treated as equals. Racism, sexism and ignorance are foes of the people and so is silence.”
• Senior defensive end Patrick Jones II: “It’s time for all of us to come together and unify as one and put an end to police brutality.”
• Senior wide receiver Tre Tipton (Apollo-Ridge): “Racism has not died since the 1940s and even longer than that. If we come together and appreciate one another, everything will be OK. We must recognize that skin color doesn’t mean you’re different.”