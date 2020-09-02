When he heard that Pat Narduzzi compared him to Antonio Brown, Jordan Addison allowed himself to smile. Or, was it just a polite grin?
“I think that’s great,” Pitt’s freshman wide receiver said, “but I just try to stay humble and focus on myself.”
When he was asked if he likes to exchange trash talk with Pitt junior safety Paris Ford, Addison humbly responded, “He gets me a couple plays and I get him a couple plays. I try to lead by example. I’ll make a play first and then I’ll talk.”
But make no mistake: The 18-year-old from Frederick, Md., likes to talk. But his most important words are with his quarterback, Kenny Pickett, as the two try to build a relationship before Pitt’s opener Sept. 12 against Austin Peay. Serious, quiet conversation meant for their ears only.
“I’m talking to him about everything, routes, details,” Addison said. “We just try to get on the same page.
“Talk to him before practice, after practice, where he wants me to be at so we can start clicking.”
While Addison has Pickett’s ear, his speed has caught the attention of many sets of eyes at Pitt practice. It didn’t take long for Narduzzi to insert Addison as the slot receiver with the first team.
“(Addison is) kind of built like (Brown) a little bit,” Narduzzi said. “He’s slippery like him.”
Addison said he played outside and in the slot in Tuscarora (Md.) High School. But he added, “The slot fits me better. I create matchups on linebackers and get open space.”
Of course, it’s only practice — drills and simulated game situations against teammates, roommates and friends.
The story of Addison’s freshman season is yet to be told. But unlike two other enthusiastically hyped, record-setting Pitt freshman wide receivers, Addison doesn’t need to carry the offense.
In 2002, Pitt needed Larry Fitzgerald’s freshman record 12 touchdown receptions.
In 2013, Tyler Boyd, with 1,174 receiving yards, teamed with senior wide receiver Devin Street in former coach Paul Chryst’s only winning season.
This season, there are multiple experienced pass catchers who can share the load. The transfer portal produced two from Big Ten schools, seniors Taysir Mack (Indiana) and D.J. Turner (Maryland). Turner is new after joining the team Tuesday, but Mack, junior Shocky Jacques-Louis and sophomore Jared Wayne combined for a total of 104 catches for 1,345 yards and six touchdowns last season.
While he has been impressed with Addison’s play-making ability in practice, Narduzzi will have the luxury of easing him into the aerial game, if necessary.
Whether he makes an impact such as Boyd did — 17 catches for 342 yards and four touchdowns in his first three games — or must settle for a quieter entrance, Addison doesn’t seem overwhelmed by whatever task is set in front of him.
“When I first came in, I was a little worried,” he said.
He needed to learn the playbook, know where to line up and keep up with the speed of the game after averaging 21.8 yards per reception as a high school senior.
But he graduated early, enrolled in January and was there for the only three spring practices the coronavirus allowed. Then, when he returned to campus after the quarantine, he took advantage of some walk-through drills allowed this year by the NCAA prior the start of training camp.
“I got the chance to focus on the little things, the little details. It just helped me put everything together,” he said.
“Over time, the guys took to me. So now, I’m a little more comfortable. Everything is going well now. l’m excited, a little bit nervous, too. But I’m ready to go.”