Phil Campbell III is a senior communications major who has moved from safety to two distinctly different outside linebacker positions in his five seasons at Pitt.
He has adapted well. Now, he has other important tasks to complete, such as minimizing the complications inherent to playing in a pandemic, getting his requisite rest — 6 a.m. comes quickly — staying out of crowds and focusing on almost nothing but football and class.
“The last thing I want in my senior season is to miss a game,” he said.
So he puts his head down and goes to work, knowing he can’t control the superfluous noise hovering just outside Pitt’s South Side bubble.
Such as Pitt’s national reputation and whether fans will be allowed in Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time this season when Pitt meets N.C. State.
Of course, the media is no help. One of the questions posed to Campbell on Wednesday concerned the buzz in the locker room after Pitt defeated nationally ranked Louisville and dropped in the Associated Press poll from No. 21 to No. 24, most likely because of the return of the Big Ten and Pac-12 to the rankings after a two-week absence.
A victory against the Wolfpack (1-1, 1-1 ACC) would give Pitt (3-0, 2-0) its first 4-0 start since 2000. The trick, however, is slowing down N.C. State’s running game, led by two backs: Zonovan Knight and Ricky Person Jr.
Knight is fourth in the ACC with 191 yards rushing. Person is ninth with 163.
Between them, they have a total of 52 carries. Meanwhile, the Wolfpack’s 57 pass attempts rank next-to-last in the ACC among teams that have played more than one game.
“They’re a two-headed monster,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said, “and they’re both really good. They run a lot of inside zone, outside zone, some similar runs that we saw last week (against Louisville), even out of some similar formations. The offensive line is really good up front.”
Stopping the run is always first on Narduzzi’s priority list each week. Knight and Person average 7.6 and 6.0 yards per rush, but Pitt gives up only 1.95. Minus a 75-yard touchdown run by Louisville’s Javian Hawkins, Pitt has allowed a total of 93 yards on the other 85 carries. Pitt is tied with Virginia for the ACC lead in run defense, tied for second nationally (56 yards per game).
Pitt has experience, with all but two juniors or seniors in the starting lineup, but 15 of Pitt’s 34 tackles for a loss have been credited to backups. Redshirt freshman Calijah Kancey defensive tackle is second on the team with four TFLs.
Campbell said he is motivated by the progress made by his backup, sophomore SirVocea Dennis, who has 14 tackles, tied for third on the team with defensive end Patrick Jones II.
The hope is to showcase one of the nation’s best defenses to some faces in the crowd Saturday.