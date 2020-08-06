The ACC released dates for its 11-game, reconfigured football schedule Thursday, giving Pitt four home games to start the season, including the opener against nonconference opponent Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 12 at Heinz Field.
There are two open dates, but they don’t appear on Pitt’s schedule until the eighth week (Oct. 31) and after the final regular-season game.
The season ends at Clemson on Nov. 28, Pitt’s first return trip to Death Valley since the monumental upset of the eventual national champion in 2016.
After the opener, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who is entering his sixth season, will lead his team against Syracuse (Sept. 19), Louisville (Sept. 26) and N.C. State (Oct. 3) at home, followed by trips to Boston College and Miami on Oct. 10 and 17.
After the Miami game, Pitt plays two more home games — Notre Dame on Oct. 24 and Virginia Tech on Nov. 21.
The remainder of the schedule lists road games at Florida State (Nov. 7), Georgia Tech (Nov. 14) and Clemson.
All games are currently scheduled for Saturdays. Start times will be announced at a later date.
Pitt officials said Thursday they are working with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Governor’s office on the possibility fans will be permitted inside Heinz Field this season.
Officials also said any Pitt student-athletes who choose to opt out of participation because of covid-19 concerns will continue to have their scholarship honored.
The ACC Championship Game will be played either Dec. 12 or 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.