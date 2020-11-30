CLEMSON, S.C. — Heads turned to Memorial Stadium’s east end-zone as the PA announcer’s voice boomed. The limited capacity, socially-distanced crowd of 18,819 roared as Clemson’s seniors were announced pregame, jogging one by one down the hill and touching Howard’s Rock.
First up was wide receiver Amari Rodgers, then two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne. Trevor Lawrence, the best quarterback in college football and April’s probable No. 1 draft choice, followed in short order.
Lawrence isn’t a senior, but like Deshaun Watson four years ago, Clemson made an exception for the national champion. After all, Saturday was the final time Lawrence, Etienne and company would play in Death Valley — the veterans’ last chance to put on a show in front of the Tiger faithful.
It was clear Clemson came to Memorial Stadium with an attitude a week after its game at Florida State was called off at the 11th hour. Unfortunately for Pitt, it happened to be the next team on the Tigers’ schedule.
Clemson looked every bit like the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, imposing its will early in a 52-17 win against the overwhelmed Panthers. Pitt is now 5-5, needing a win in its regular-season finale to avoid a losing season. The Panthers play at Georgia Tech on Dec. 10 before a possible postseason bid.
Maybe making a bowl game is hardly what Pitt fans signed up for in a preseason filled with expectations. But Pitt’s four-game losing streak in October ended any chance of playing in the ACC title game, and Saturday’s loss ensured the Panthers would conclude this season without a signature win.
“You could ask anybody, this was not the goal for this team,” senior defensive end Rashad Weaver said postgame. “We thought this year was going to be our type of year. We thought every game on our schedule was winnable. But college football is all about consistency. ... And we haven’t been consistent enough. Obviously it’s a failure within what we had our goals set on. We didn’t reach our goals.”
“It definitely is a measuring stick,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said of Pitt’s losses to Clemson, Notre Dame and Miami by a combined 128 to 39. “It tells you where you are and what you need to do to get back where you need to be, which is in that ACC championship game.”
The Panthers had their sights set on upsetting Dabo Swinney’s Tigers like they did four years ago. Pitt, a 22.5-point underdog, pulling off a stunner would have effectively ended Clemson’s playoff hopes. Instead, it will likely be the Tigers and Fighting Irish rematching on Dec. 19 in Charlotte, N.C., with at least one spot in the final four up for grabs.
Narduzzi said he “wouldn’t be shocked” if Clemson reaches the national championship game for the fourth time in five years. If there was any doubt before Saturday, the first quarter alone proved Clemson’s pedigree.
The Tigers scored 31 points in the first quarter while the Panthers managed 19 yards. Pitt’s first-period drive chart read: punt, interception, punt, interception, interception and punt. The Panthers failed to record a first down until the second quarter, when quarterback Kenny Pickett finally found his footing.
Pickett, who managed only eight yards through air against Clemson in the 2018 conference championship game, played better than that in Death Valley. He finished with 209 yards and two touchdowns after completing 22 of 39 passes. But he was also credited with those three first-quarter interceptions (and a fourth in the third).
The first pick was tipped at the line of scrimmage while the third was a direct result of a Jared Wayne drop. But Clemson scored off all three all the same.
Lawrence — who completed 26 of 37 passes for 403 yards and two scores — found E.J. Williams for his first touchdown. A few plays after Pickett threw an interception on a flea flicker, Lawrence hit one of his own, connecting with a wide-open Cornell Powell for a 43-yard score. And less than three minutes later, Etienne polished off Clemson’s third touchdown drive with a 2-yard jaunt into the end zone.
Clemson needed only seven minutes and 116 yards total to score its first three touchdowns. It’s difficult to win any game gifting field position like that. But by doing so at Clemson, Pitt’s upset bid was over before it started.
“They hurt us incredibly,” Pitt center Jimmy Morrissey said of the giveaways. “It’s hard to come back from three turnovers.”
“We didn’t really give ourselves a chance,” Narduzzi added. “Against the No. 3 team in the country, you turn it over four times and you have no shot.”
Despite losing by such a wide margin, there was a bright spot here and there for the Panthers.
Pickett engineered an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive as the second quarter waned. Freshman standout Jordan Addison, returning to the lineup after missing last week’s game due to COVID-related protocols, capped the series with an acrobatic grab.
The Panthers found the east end zone again in the third quarter, too. Rashad Weaver’s strip sack, recovered by linebacker Phil Campbell, set Pickett up with a short field. The senior hit Wayne for a 15-yard gain before finding Vincent Davis all alone out of the backfield for a 4-yard score.
Forty seconds into the second half, the patrons at Memorial Stadium quieted as Pitt cut Clemson’s lead to three scores. Then, Lawrence snapped the Tigers’ rut, hitting tight end Braden Galloway for a 35-yard gain with a minute to go in the third quarter. What turned out to be Lawrence’s final pass in Death Valley — his 10th throw of 15 yards or more on the day — put Clemson at Pitt’s doorstep, allowing Etienne to find pay dirt a second time.
After spelling Lawrence, backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei extended the Tigers’ lead to 52-17 with a 9-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-4. Swinney chose to hit 50 points instead of calling for a field goal. While that may rub some the wrong way, the Tigers apparently wanted to keep impressing the committee.
Clemson did that on Saturday. And it did so at Pitt’s expense.