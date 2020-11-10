Employing an abundance of caution and in accordance with state and local covid restrictions, Pitt will allow 1,250 people in the Petersen Events Center for each of its 14 home basketball games this season, 10% of capacity (12,508). School officials released the details Tuesday morning.
The capacity number is subject to change, depending on the covid climate, and includes everyone who enters the Pete. Not just fans and students, but players, coaches, staff members, home and visiting team allocations, security and other venue personnel.
Tickets will be offered on a single-game basis, and all will be mobile.
Pitt will play five nonconference games in November and December as part of its 25-game schedule. Four nonconference opponents and game dates are still being finalized and will be announced at a later date. Pitt will visit Northwestern for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 9.
The first ACC game will be Dec. 16 in Miami, followed by the conference home opener Dec. 22 against Louisville and a trip to Duke on Dec. 29 or 30.
After the turn of the new year, Pitt will serve as host to Notre Dame ( Jan. 2), Florida State ( Jan. 9), Syracuse ( Jan. 16), Duke ( Jan. 19 or 20), North Carolina ( Jan. 26 or 27), Virginia Tech ( Feb. 2 or 3), N.C. State ( Feb. 16 or 17), Clemson ( Feb. 21) and Wake Forest ( March 2 or 3).
Road trips in 2021 include Georgia Tech ( Jan. 12 or 13), Boston College ( Jan. 23), Wake Forest ( Feb. 7), Louisville ( Feb. 9 or 10), Syracuse ( Feb. 13), Virginia ( Feb. 23 or 24), N.C. State ( Feb. 28) and Clemson ( March 5 or 6).
The ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 9-13.
Finalized game dates, tip-off times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
Season-ticket holders will receive first priority to purchase tickets — in order of Panther Club Priority Rank. Any remaining seats will be available to non-season ticket holder Panther Club members, followed by an opportunity for the general public.