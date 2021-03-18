Jason Pinnock admitted to carrying a chip on his shoulder Wednesday during Pitt’s Pro Day.
If so, it must have been a light one because it surely didn’t encumber him during running and jumping drills.
“That guy made some money today,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said.
Pinnock, a cornerback who played in 43 games in four seasons with six interceptions, was perhaps the most impressive of 16 former Pitt players who worked out for representatives from all 32 NFL teams.
He recorded two 40-yard dash times of 4.54 and 4.52 seconds, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy’s tweet.
Pinnock also registered a vertical jump of 39 1/2 inches, which would have tied for third among cornerbacks at last year’s NFL Combine.
“I want to show I can get the ball at its highest point, higher than any corner in this draft,” he said.
Pinnock’s broad jump of 10 feet, 8 inches also opened some eyes.
“I’ve been testing well since high school,” he said. “The only difference (Wednesday) are people and cameras.”
Pinnock did not play in the Senior Bowl and was passed over when NFL Combine invitations were offered. (The Combine was eventually canceled.)
“Oh, yeah, for sure,” he said of that chip. “There are a lot of things I think I should have been invited to, but wasn’t. Whether that’s politics or whatever. It was definitely somewhat disappointing.”
But if he wasn’t attracting attention before Wednesday, he’s confident the NFL knows his name now.
“The people who will actually have a say on where I go, they’re not sleeping,” he said. “Just the media.”
Pinnock said he is grateful that Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates used him in several different alignments.
“I feel like I’ve done a lot. I thank coach Bates every day for it,” he said. “Safety, outside linebacker on third-down packages, drop middle of the field, blitz off the edge, slot, jammer (on special teams), even snuck in some gunner reps (also on special teams).
Hamlin: No predictions
Safety Damar Hamlin ( Central Catholic) had a good day with a 4.59-second 40 time and 18 reps on the bench press.
He said he’s not interested in projections of what round he will be drafted.
“Personally, I haven’t been feeding into where I’m going to get picked,” he said. “I know once that weekend’s over, I know I’ll be on a team and it’s about what you do when you get there.”
He said he has been getting positive feedback from the NFL. “They have been saying I’m a smart player, real instinctive. They know I’m a leader.”
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett told the ACC Network that Hamlin is the smartest player he’s encountered in his four year at Pitt.
Jones tweeks
hamstring
Defensive end Patrick Jones II tweeked his hamstring 30 yards into his 40-yard dash and still ran a 4.8 at 6-4 1/2, 261 pounds.
“I wasn’t able to finish through full speed,” he said. “That (4.8) wasn’t my best time at all. I’m way faster than that.”
Turner shows
off his strength
Wide receiver D.J. Turner, who said he nearly decided to return to Pitt this season, looked good in the bench press, doing 23 reps at 225 pounds.
“I thought he was going to come back, but we’re happy for him,” Narduzzi said. “The things he does when the ball is in his hands are special. He has legs like a linebacker. He runs like a receiver. He’s hard to get down because he’s a running back with receiver skills.”
Notable
Center Jimmy Morrissey (6-3 1/2, 303 pounds) recorded a 32-inch vertical leap. Narduzzi called it “explosive for an offensive lineman.” ... Alex Kessman hit a 60-yard field goal during his workout. He holds two impressive records — most field goals at Pitt (69) and longest at Heinz Field (58).