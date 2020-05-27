The NHL took its first public step toward a possible return Tuesday afternoon when commissioner Gary Bettman announced a finalized 24-team playoff format.
The commissioner also provided information on the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery, gave a rough timeline for a return and revealed that 10 “hub cities” are still in contention to host playoff games. Pittsburgh is among the cities being considered.
The basics of the 24-team format
The 2019-20 NHL regular season is effectively over. When play resumes, the league plans to move directly into a 24-team, conference-based format. This is the same proposal the NHL Players Association agreed upon Friday.
The top 12 teams in each conference will qualify, based on points percentage when the NHL suspended its season March 12. Seeds five through 12 will play in a five-game “qualifying round.” Meanwhile, the top four teams in each conference will earn a bye to the “first round” of 16 teams. But they will compete in a handful of round-robin games to determine the seeding and to stay sharp while the other teams are playing in a qualifying round.
What does this mean for the Penguins?
They will be the No. 5 seed and start the postseason in the qualifying round against No. 12 Montreal. Should the Penguins advance, they currently would be slated to play the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference. The opponent could be Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington or Philadelphia, based on the results of the round robin.
Still to be determined
A number of details still need to be finalized, including the length of each series. The conference finals and Stanley Cup final will be played in standard seven-game series format. But after the qualifying round, it’s still to be determined if the “first round” (round of 16) and the “second round” (round of eight) will be best-of-five or best-of-seven series.
Another detail that needs to be finalized is whether the format will be a straight bracket or if the league will re-seed teams to account for possible upsets in the qualifying round. The league prefers a straight bracket for a number of reasons but said it will take into consideration what the players want.
Hub cities
At least initially, the league plans to utilize two hub cities — one for the 12 Eastern Conference teams and one for the 12 Western Conference teams. The commissioner said the league has not finalized which cities will be used because “things are rapidly evolving” and “we want it to be based on the best-available information at the time.”
Besides Pittsburgh, the other cities in contention to host include Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Toronto and Vancouver.
In a conference call with reporters, Bettman said he anticipates a decision on hub cities in about three-four weeks. The cities will ultimately be chosen based on “COVID-19 conditions, testing availability and government regulations.”
Timeline for return
Bettman said it’s possible the NHL can start playing games by the end of July or beginning of August. But he’s stressing this is a moving target.
“There’s a reason we’re not giving you dates now,” he said. “Anyone who is giving you a date is guessing.”
Instead, it’s better to look at the process in phases. In early June, the NHL plans to enter Phase 2, during which players can participate in voluntary, player-run skates of six players or fewer.
Phase 3, a formal training camp period, won’t begin until July at the earliest. The league is deferring to players when it decides how long training camps will be. Most players estimate it would take about three weeks of full training camp to become game ready. So Phase 4 — a full return to play — won’t come until late July or early August at the absolute earliest.
Testing
Testing is a key piece of the return. A memo sent to teams on Sunday explained that players will be tested about 48 hours before Phase 2 begins and then about twice a week as training continues. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said testing will ramp up as the postseason continues. Eventually, Daly expects “rigorous daily testing once in hub cities.” In total, Bettman expects as many as 25,000-30,000 tests will be done, which will cost millions of dollars.
“At this point in time, one single positive test, depending on the circumstance, should not necessarily shut the whole operation down,” Daly said.
The NHL said that it would not test asymptotic players if it means symptomatic individuals in the community can’t get a test. That’s part of the reason the NHL is waiting to finalize hub cities.
Impact on next season
Bettman said the NHL is prepared to delay the start of the 2020-21 season for a couple months. The league wants to award a Stanley Cup and then give players an appropriate offseason before jumping back into next year’s regular season.
“There’s no magic to be starting in October,” he said. “We could start in November. We could start in December. We could start in the beginning of January if we have to.”