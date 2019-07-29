WILLIAMSPORT — The talents of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s graphic design students have been honored by AIGA Pittsburgh’s Context: Student Design Competition 2019.
For its Context competition, the Pittsburgh chapter of AIGA, a national professional association for design, fields four real-world design projects previously completed for clients of Pittsburgh design agencies. This year’s projects focused on the Rachael Ray Nutrish Furever Home Donation Program benefiting animal rescue organizations and three Pittsburgh-based ventures: the Game Day Program for the Pittsburgh Steelers; PGH365, an annual design competition held by AIGA; and Piazza Talarico, a small, family-owned, Italian restaurant.
Five Penn College students captured six awards. Daniel Mendoza, of Rhinebeck, New York, received two honors: a silver in branding for his Furever Home logo and a design excellence award in the editorial category for his Game Day Program. Erin N. Shaffer, of Williamsport, earned a gold in digital for her landing page for PGH365. Jared S. Kosko, of DuBois, received a silver in editorial for his Game Day Program. In the miscellaneous category, two Piazza Talarico pizza box designs won honors: Gavin E. Hain, of Myerstown, silver, and Andrew Caccese, of Reading, design excellence.
The designs were submitted in the Spring 2019 semester. Mendoza, Shaffer and Kosko graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees in graphic design in May. Hain and Caccese are seniors in the major.
Context is a new annual event for graphic design students to compete against their peers on a level playing field. The format of the competition is inspired by the former Real Show, the decades-old student competition of The Art Directors Club of Metropolitan Washington (D.C.), which dissolved in 2013.
Penn College graphic design students and alumni consistently earn recognition in regional, national and international advertising design competitions.
To learn more about graphic design and art majors at Penn College, visit www.pct.edu/art or call the School of Sciences, Humanities & Visual Communications at 570-327-4521.
For more about Penn College, a national leader in applied technology education, visit www.pct.edu, email admissions@pct.edu or call toll-free at 800-367-9222.