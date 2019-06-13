If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes I would not have believed it.
There, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, talking in unison, all but holding hands in the media room at the State Capitol Tuesday morning, were Len Rich, one of the driving forces of the Equity Summit, and Eric Failing, executive director of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference.
Only a year ago they occupied opposite trenches in an ugly war being waged over how high school sports are played in Pennsylvania.
Rich and the Equity people were threatening the nuclear option — pulling out of the PIAA -— if something wasn’t done to get private schools to play by the rules in order level the state-wide playing field.
Failing’s side opposed any notion of separating the PIAA Tournament into public and private camps. Mere mention of such an option drew threats of a lawsuit.
Now they’re best buds after collaborating on the “Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act,” a bill introduced in the state legislature Tuesday by Western Pa. Representative Aaron Bernstine.
The bill calls for separate state tournaments and the abandonment of the PIAA’s strict transfer rules.
Those were the pillars by which the two opposing groups defined themselves.
The Equity people wanted stricter transfer standards so that private schools would stop poaching prized recruits.
The Catholic side was vigilant that state law prohibited separate state tournaments.
Overnight, the world turned upside down.
“Compromise,” explained Rich. “That’s the key word. We’d be foolish to think that we could go into this and get everything we wanted without adjustment.”
Rich, Failing and Bernstine laid out their plans to make PIAA great again but their solution creates more questions than answers.
By abandoning transfer rules, PA is going to turn into the wild, wild west. If you think “recruiting” is bad now how do you think it’s going to look with a no-holds-barred approach?
“It becomes open season on top athletes,” suggested PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi. “You’ll get third parties, street agents, funneling kids to preferred schools, and you end up with powerhouses.”
The PIAA finally got around to putting some teeth into its transfer rules last year. Now you want to make it a free-for-all?
“Is the existing transfer rule totally effective? Absolutely not,” WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “(But having) people (playing) wherever they want is counterproductive to what interscholastic athletics is about.”
The entire issue of charter schools is completely ignored by House Bill 1600. They’ll be lumped in with the public schools, because legally they are public schools. But only legally.
Athletically, we know they have the same “recruiting” advantages as some of the overzealous private schools.
Charter schools such as Imhotep and Math, Civics and Science can draw students from anywhere in Philadelphia, a pool of more than 100,000. The tallest of those 100,000 often end up at those charter schools.
Then there’s the idea of practicality. I’m not sure if the people who constructed this bill did the math but there’s no way to have an equal number of public and private schools for each tournament in the proposed eight sports, at least not the way the PIAA is currently constructed.
Take baseball. Currently 96 teams, across six classifications, make the state tournament. If you have two state tournaments –one public, one private –you’d have 96 in each tournament. Only you wouldn’t: There are just 83 private schools with baseball teams.
Same goes for girls and boys basketball, softball and football: There aren’t enough private schools to fill the brackets.
To make it work you would have to have fewer classes, or fewer teams qualifying for each tournament.
The net result: Fewer public schools in state tournaments and an incredibly high percentage of private schools making it. Was that the goal here?
“This (proposal) has an awful lot of tentacles that are going to be awfully tough to administrate,” Lombardi warned.
The plan could take years to execute, should the bill pass, and once it’s done people will be complaining about all the inequities it created.