CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission approved a proposed 1,800-square-foot garage and modification application at its July meeting.
The preliminary approval for a land development application by Randy and Cynthia Bell in Clarion Township relates to the construction of a new 1,800-square-foot ServiceMaster business garage on an existing paved parking lot area on the south side of Route 322. A total of 22 parking spaces are to be placed around the existing building and the proposed new building. The modification request was approved because the existing overhead powerline crosses the parcel and requires a minimum 25 foot distance between it and the proposed new building.
The hotdog house structure in Paint Township, now owned by Isaac B. and Silvia G. Jones, received preliminary approval for a 384-square-foot building addition and a 123-square-foot porch/ramp. A modification application for relief from the minimum 40 foot side setback distance requirement was also approved.
A request by Barbara D. Sayers of Porter Township for a modification and minor subdivision application was tabled until the next meeting of the planning commission when a revised description of the hardship request is submitted.
Attending the meeting were chairman Keith Decker (Beaver Township), Hugh Henry (Monroe Township), Fred Anderson (Redbank Township), Eugene M. Lerch (Highland Township) and Roger M. Nulph (New Bethlehem).