BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival is scheduled for June 15-23 and the committee is hard at work planning lots of activities.
The Laurel Scholarship Pageant is set for 7 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Brookville High School Auditorium. Admission is by donation to benefit the 2020 festival.
The committee is seeking former Laurel Festival Queens to participate in this year’s pageant and parade. The committee is asking, “If you, or someone you know, was a Laurel Queen please contact Sandy. at mrspops3006@hotmail.com or send us a message on” the Brookville Laurel Festival Facebook page.
The special theme days have been announced. So far they include:
- Family Faith Day is June 16. This day will include the Allan Scott Band in concert at 7 p.m.
- Game Day is set for June 17 and will include the return of the Laurel 500 from last year’s festival.
- Family Fun Day will be held June 18.
- Heritage Day is set for June 19.
- Then it will be time to honor our hometown heroes with Hometown Heroes Day on June 20.
- June 21 is Manufacture Day and Sidewalk Sales.
- First Responder Day and the Grand Parade will take place on Saturday, June 22.
- The Car and Motorcycle Show will round out the week on June 23.
The committee meets the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Brookville Laurel Festival office at the borough building. The meetings are open to the public. The committee is also looking for anyone interested in volunteering to help plan this year’s festival.
Check out the festival’s Facebook page for ongoing updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.