SLIGO – Plans were displayed last Tuesday evening in Sligo for the Route 58 Hodil Run Bridge replacement project.
PennDOT officials were on hand at the Sligo Recreation Center for the public plans display for the project which is set to begin in spring 2020, with a completion date of late fall 2020.
PennDOT Senior Civil Engineer Supervisor Jason Layman said that the bridge is located in the northwest corner of the borough, with the project area being split between the borough and neighboring Licking Township.
Layman explained that plans call for a precast box culvert bridge to replace the current structure. It will be replaced in the same location as the current bridge.
During construction, Layman said one lane of traffic will remain open with a temporary traffic signal. Once half of the bridge is completed, traffic will shift lanes for the remainder of the project. There is no detour planned.
Layman said that both Route 58 and nearby Morris Road will remain open during construction.
Engineering work for the project is expected to be completed this summer, with the project being let out for bids this fall.
Layman said only two property owners will be impacted by the project, and both attended last week’s plans display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.