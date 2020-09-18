Bottled water should be a niche product, not a mainstay of Americans’ regular beverage purchases.
The water inside the ubiquitous plastic bottles and the petroleum-based plastic bottles themselves would better serve our needs if far fewer bottles were sold — and, after being emptied, thrown away to pollute oceans and clog landfills.
Recycling is inadequate. Just look around.
And the water itself is being taken from areas that include drought-stricken places, or West Coast property now threatened by wildfires.
Water in plastic bottles does have its uses. Whether sold in the quart-sized containers or in 24-bottle packages or the like, bottled individual water is invaluable in the wake of natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes. Those storms destroy the electrical transmission systems that allow water to be pumped into homes and businesses.
The plastic gallon jugs can also be lifesavers for people, including some in our area, whose wells periodically run dry during drought-like conditions such as those we have experienced during August and September.
Bottled water is easily transportable and handled. The containers and packages are liftable by just about anyone. The relative weight of plastic makes bottled water far more easily shippable than water in glass or metal containers.
But the non-emergency proliferation of the empty containers has reached a level where having the product available everywhere and inexpensively is just not worth the costs to the environment.
What to do?
Tax the stuff — via the “user fee” concept per container.
Back when recycling first became popular as landfills replaced dumps for garbage disposal, states tried to impose tipping fees and other devices to underwrite the costs of recycling.
Those taxing efforts failed for one Constitutional reason or another.
As a result, today, counties and towns are struggling to maintain limited recycling programs or abandoning them altogether.
A tax on bottled water, equal perhaps to one-half the cost of each container, ought to supply enough money to underwrite locally based recycling collection programs.
Couple that with state and federal investment in developing more centers for reprocessing recyclables, and we have a cleaner environment without imposing a broad-based tax.
Don’t wish to pay the tax or can’t afford it? Turn on the faucet and use tap water.
Bottled water is a product that we did not need but, disaster responses aside, surely do want. Gratifying that want is polluting our environment.
Flatten that curve. Tax the stuff.
— Denny Bonavita