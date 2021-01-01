The NHL is employing an unbalanced schedule this season with teams playing only division games. This is the eighth in an eight-part series previewing the Penguins and the seven opponents they’ll face eight times apiece in the East Division.
In a sense, general manager Jim Rutherford took a pragmatic approach to improving the Penguins roster after a second straight disappointing playoff exit.
The five lineup regulars who had the worst shot-attempt stats in a first-round loss to the Montreal Canadiens were Patrick Marleau, Jared McCann, Patric Hornqvist, Jack Johnson and Justin Schultz.
Gone. Re-signed. Gone. Gone. Gone.
Matt Murray, who had the seventh-worst save percentage in the NHL among qualifying goaltenders last season? Also gone.
The two highest-profile additions from offseason trades, meanwhile, winger Kasperi Kapanen and defenseman Mike Matheson, can really skate.
So Rutherford jettisoned the weakest links on the roster and improved his team’s speed. Look at it that way, and it’s impossible to criticize his efforts.
The problem, however, is he might have replaced his weak links with someone else’s.
Matheson has been inconsistent, with more downs than ups, in four seasons with Florida. Free-agent defenseman Cody Ceci has been objectively bad. That’s not a third defense pair that engenders optimism.
The top six looks really solid. Kapanen hasn’t proven himself a consistent scoring-line winger in three seasons in Toronto, but he’s got a ton of natural ability. Jake Guentzel is healthy. Bryan Rust is coming off a brilliant season. Jason Zucker was a solid midseason addition.
Star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have a lot to work with.
Good thing, too, because the bottom six, to be kind, is not built for scoring.
A shortened season should probably help a veteran team such as the Penguins. After 56 games last season, they were 35-15-6. That’s a good enough record to make the playoffs in even a tough division like the East.
Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang should be able to hold off Father Time a little while longer, and the franchise’s postseason streak should reach 15 seasons. But there will probably be some white-knuckle moments along the way.
PENGUINS
AT A GLANCE
Last year: 40-23-6 (83 points)
Key losses: Patric Hornqvist and his maniacal net-front presence will be the hardest departure to replace. In addition to Jack Johnson (Rangers), Justin Schultz (Washington), Matt Murray (Ottawa) and Patrick Marleau (San Jose), Conor Sheary (Washington) and Nick Bjugstad (Minnesota) also moved on.
Key additions: Kasperi Kapanen is young and fast. Mike Matheson is young and fast but inconsistent. Cody Ceci hasn’t been good in Ottawa or Toronto. Mark Jankowski and Colton Sceviour are safe bottom-six forwards.
Trophy contenders: Tristan Jarry (Vezina: 20-1), Casey DeSmith (Vezina: 35-1), Kris Letang (Norris: 17-1), Sidney Crosby (Hart: 25-1), Evgeni Malkin (Hart: 25-1)
Odds to win Stanley Cup: +2200
Odds to win division: +425
Smart money: The Penguins go as their core goes, and those guys look to be holding up just fine as they move through their 30s. It would be perfectly reasonable to pencil them into the playoffs. But this division is a meat grinder. Bet with your head, not over it.
Projected order of finish: 1. Boston. 2. Washington. 3. Penguins. 4. Islanders. 5. Philadelphia. 6. Buffalo. 7. Rangers. 8. New Jersey.