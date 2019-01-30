Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...CONTINUING THROUGH 9 AM EST FRIDAY. WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 30 BELOW WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON AND THEY WILL STAY BETWEEN 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO ALL NIGHT INTO LATE THURSDAY MORNING. WIND CHILLS WILL REMAIN SUB-ZERO THURSDAY AFTERNOON, THEN LOWER AGAIN TO AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 15 MINUTES. WIND GUSTS TODAY COULD EXCEED 40 MPH, ESPECIALLY DURING ANY SNOW SHOWERS OR SQUALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AVOID GOING OUTSIDE DURING THE COLDEST PARTS OF THE DAY. DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER EXPOSED SKIN. WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. &&