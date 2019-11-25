PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police troopers are again participating in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program, now through Sunday, December 8.
If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations – one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will be adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the Commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint law.
In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regularity checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, motorists significantly increase their chances of surviving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less must be in a rear facing child seat.
To help parents safely transport children, the state police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. These check stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and also provide an excellent opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered.
The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations:
- Clarion County —
- Thursday, December 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Clarion Ford Chrysler. For appointments call 226-1170.
- Forest County —
- Wednesday, December 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Marienville Volunteer Fire Company. For appointments call 927-5253.
- Jefferson County —
- Wednesday, December 4, from 2 to 6p.m. at Punxsutawney Central Fire Department. For appointments call 938-0510.
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installations, and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.