A 5-year-old boy grabbed a loaded handgun from a nightstand in the bedroom of a home on Boswell Heights Drive and shot his mother in the hand, state police in Somerset said.
Troopers charged the gun’s owner, Alex Cody Walker, 30, on Friday with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman was sitting in a bedroom area with her 3-year-old daughter and son. The woman was getting ready to go to work when her son climbed down from the bed.
She was still holding her daughter “when she looked up and noticed her son had the revolver pointed at her,” the complaint said.
The woman “attempted to shield her daughter from the revolver when her son fired one shot.”
The bullet missed the girl, but struck the woman in the hand, causing severe bleeding and she fell to the floor, the complaint said.
The woman told troopers that she repeatedly told Walker to secure the revolver but that he refused and kept the gun on the nightstand as protection from intruders.
Walker told troopers that he heard a gunshot and the woman crying for help. When he entered the bedroom, he found the woman on the floor in a pool of blood, the complaint said.
Troopers said they searched the bedroom and found “child-safety” locks installed on the nightstand but they were “unlatched.”
Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.