MADISON TWP. – State police are investigating a report of a disturbance involving gunfire that took place on March 29 at approximately 6:45 p.m. in Madison Township (Armstrong County).
According to reports, a Madison Township couple was walking on the Rails to Trails when they heard gunshots in their general direction.
After walking a short distance, they encountered an unknown man standing next to a red UTV with a black roof. The couple reportedly spoke to the man but didn’t get a response. No firearm was observed.
Troopers from Armstrong and Clarion agencies responded to the area.
No further information was provided.