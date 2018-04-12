BROCKWAY — State police are investigating the deaths of two Brockway residents.
According to a report from DuBois-based state police, a 58-year-old woman and 67-year-old man were found deceased in a Snyder Township residence Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, police say.
No further details were available as of press time.
