SMICKSBURG — A North Mahoning Township, Indiana County man is accused of keeping at least 23 dogs shut inside a garage on his property, living in several inches of their own waste.
State police at Punxsutawney have charged Thomas F. McDaniel Jr., 39, with 90 counts involving animal cruelty. Online court records indicate that 15 of the charges are aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, a felony of the third degree.
According to police, the dogs, of unknown breeds, were not permitted to leave a detached garage near McDaniel's residence at 4639 Route 210, Smicksburg. They were forced to live on top of their excrement, which ranged from one to five inches in depth.
At the time of the press release Friday afternoon, all the dogs had been removed from the property and were being treated by the Indiana County SPCA.
McDaniel was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Jennifer J. Rega and then released on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Rega on May 9.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are to be filed soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.