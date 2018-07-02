Brookville Police
Two-vehicle accident
Brookville Borough Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at 10:17 p.m. June 29 on Litch Street, near Mike’s Eastside Express.
The vehicle operated by Deanna Lucas, 51, of Brookville, had mechanical issues. She let the vehicle coast back in a vehicle driven by Jill McLaughlin, 35, of Brookville, causing minor damage.
During their investigation police suspected that Lucas was operating under the influence of alcohol, but she refused a blod test. Lucas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and other summary traffic violations.
Police were assisted at the scene by Brookville Volunteer Fire Company and Jefferson County EMS.
PSP Punxsy
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney were called to Rossiter at 3:20 p.m. on June 26 where two men, ages 18 and 21, were fighting. Charges were filed against both men.
Bike hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident at 7;01 p.m. June 26 in Gaskill Township.
Charles W. Pearce, 43, of Punxsutawney was traveling west on SR 36 on a 1981 Kawasaki LTD when he hit a deer, losing control of the bike.
Pearce was taken to Punxsutawney Hospital by Jefferson County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. He was cited by police for a registration and a certificate of title violation.
DUI charges
State police in Punxsutawney have filed charges against two people from Ohio following a DUI stop in Beaver Township, Clarion County, at 7 a.m. May 30.
At the time of the stop, the 26-year-old woman from Lyndhurst, Ohio, was charged with DUI and possession. Her passenger, a 29-year-old man from Cleveland, Ohio, was charged with possession.
Fugitive apprehended
Punxsutwaney-based state police made a traffic stop at 9:40 a.m. Friday on West Main Street (Route 119) at the intersection with Coolspring Avenue in Sykesville for a vehicle code violation. Police determined that Steven Rocky Nicholson, 36, of Sykesville, was wanted on a bench warrant for larceny in Mississippi. Nicholson was taken into custody and arrested for J.C. 9134 Arrest Prior to Requisition.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating several incidents of criminal mischief.
- Police report that sometime between 5 p.m. June 19 and 9:30 a.m. June 20 someone broke the window of a tractor at the Gaskill Township Municipal Building on Municipal Lane, Punxsutawney.
- At 10:45 p.m. June 19 an 81-year-old man from Rossiter reported than someone tore up his yard on Clinton Street.
- At 4:30 p.m. June 30 a 59-year-old man from Punxsutawney reported that someone had damaged his mailbox at 408 Guzzo Road in Young Township.
- Sometime between 10 a.m. June 29 and 1 a.m. June 30 someone spray painted the windshield and scratched the side of a car owned by a 25-year-old woman from Timblin. The car was parked at 119 East Main Street in Big Run at the time of the incident.
- Sometime between 10 a.m. June 27 and 8 a.m. June 28 someone through an object through the first floor window of the residence of Paul Lester Miller, 27, of 99 Main Street, Summerville. Damage was approximately $200.
Anyone having information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510.
Tree falls on car
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident at 10:27 a.m. June 27 in Clover Township.
Robert E. Titterington, 63, of Corsica, was traveling south on Route 28 when a large tree fell from the right side of the road, landing on his 2001 Buick Regal. Passing Amish men cut the tree from the car so it could be moved to the side of the roadway and the flow of traffic was restored. No injuries were reported.
DUI arrest
State police in Punxsutawney report that a Sheffield man was arrested for DUI at 1:14 p.m. June 29.
At that time John Francis Bonavita, 65, was stopped on Harrison Street in Summerville for a traffic violation. Police determined that Bonavita was intoxicated and was arrested for DUI and related offenses. The investigation is continuing, pending blood results.
PSP Marienville
Drill bit found
State police in Marienville received a call on April 21 that a new drill bit for drilling wells was found on German Hill in Tionesta. If anyone has any further information, please contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
PSP Clarion
No injuries in I-80 crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated at 5:58 p.m. June 21 by state police in Clarion.
Darin N. Maree, 52, of Honesdale, was traveling east on the estbound left lane of Interstate 80. John M. Konzelman, 51, of Elyria, Ohio, was traveling east in the right lane. Maree’s 1995 Peterbilt struck the trailer of Konzelman’s 2012 Peterbilt, causing minor damage. Maree then continued to travel east on I-80.
Neither driver was injured. Maree was cited by police in the incident.
PSP DuBois
No injuries in route 219 crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by state police in DuBois.
At 6:39 a.m. June 28, police were called to Route 219 in Snyder Township. Jeremiah P. Keller, 27, of Ridgway, was traveling south on Route 219 when he slowed for a vehicle which was stopping to turn into a driveway. Jacob A. Dietz, 20, of Kersey, failed to see that Keller had slowed down and struck the rear of his 2002 Honda Accord with the front end of his 2005 Ford Focus. The Ford sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The Honda sustained functional damage. Both cars came to a controlled stop in the parking lot of Superior Energy Resources.
Dietz was cited for following too closely.
Three injured
The driver and two passengers were injured in a one-vehicle accident reported by state police in DuBois.
At 6:54 p.m. June 27 Sherly C. Jacob, 51, of Sterling Heights,MI, was traveling west on Interstate 80 when her 2004 Toyota Sequoia drifted to the left shoulder. The left tires traveled along the berm approximately 50 feet before the car began sliding sideways across the road. The car slid down the right embankment into a ditch line before rolling up the right embankment. One passenger was ejected from the vehicle before it stopped.
Jacob and her passengers, 76-year-old Chacko M. Alexander of Clinton Township, Michigan, and Jacob M. Chacko, 63 of Sterling Heights, MI, were all taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield Ambulance & EMS for treatment of injuries.
Jacob was cited by police.
