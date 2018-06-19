PSP Punxsy
Checkpoint
State police in Punxsutawney will be participating in a DUI checkpoint during the month of July. The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.
False alarm
Marion Center Bank in Big Run has been cited by state police in Punxsutawney for turning in a false alarm.
At 12:45 p.m. June 11 police responded to the bank for an automatic dialing alarm device. Upon arrival police determined the call was a false alarm. The bank was cited for Control of Alarm Devices & Automatic Dialing Devices for allowing more than three and subsequent alarms within a 12-month period.
One-car accident
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident on Route 36 in Rose Township at 5:33 p.m. June 14.
Krystofer D. Modaffare, 18, of Worthville, was traveling north on Route 36 when the front tie rod of his 2012 Ford Edge broke and he lost control of his vehicle. The car went off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.
Modaffare was not injured. The car was towed from the scene.
Burglary
State police in Punxsutawney report that sometime between 5 p.m. June 16 and 7 a.m. June 17 someone forcibly entered the Grange Church of God on North Enterline Road in Punxsutawney. Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510.
PSP Marienville
Bike hits deer
State police in Marienville report that Darin L. Hawkins, 49, of Jefferson, Ohio, received moderate injuries when a deer ran into his path on Hemlock Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The accident happened at 9 p.m. June 17.
Hawkins was operating a 2003 Suzuki when he hit the deer head on. He lost control of the motor bike and was ejected over the handlebars.
State police were assisted at the scene by Tionesta Fire Deprtment and Tionesta Ambulance.
PSP Clarion
One injured
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle accident at 9:25 a.m. June 16 on Route 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County.
Lane E. Bowser, 29, of Knox was traveing west on SR 322. Melvin W. Kapp, 71, of Shippenville, was attempting to turn left onto SR 322 from Pine City Road and beganpulling onto SR 322 in front of Bowser. Bowser applied his brakes and steered onto the shoulder of the road in an attempt to miss hitting Kapp. Bowser struck the rear end of Kapp’s 2000 Subaru Outback with the front end of his 2004 GMC Yukon.
Police said Bowser, Kapp and Stanley A. Bashline, 56, of Shippenville, a passenger in Kapp’s car, were all restrained at the time of the crash and did not sustain any injuries. Eric B. McMillen, 20, of Oil City, was a passeger in Bowser’s vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to UPMC Northwest via ambulance for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
Kapp was charged with a stop signs and yield signs violation.
PSP DuBois
DUI Arrest
Dexter Irvin McLaughlin, 46, of Curwensville, was arrested by state police in DuBois at 4:56 p.m. June 19.
McLaughlin was arrested after police stopped to render assistance when he was pulled off the highway at milemarker 76.4 on Interstate 80. At that time police found him to be DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.