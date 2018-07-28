Brookville Police
Fugitive from justice
On July 17 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Brookville police received information of active arrest warrants for Will Aaron Skalicky, 36, from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.
Police went to Skalicky’s residence at 115 Hastings Street and took Skalicky into custody without incident. Skalicky was charged with being a fugitive from justice and served with two active arrest warrants.
Public intoxication
Brookville Police investigated a complaint on July 17 that a 28-year-old woman from Clarion was believed to be under the influence of a drug.
Police interviewed the female and conducted a series of drug detection tests, which showed her to be under the influence of cocaine.
She was charged with public intoxication.
PSP Clearfield
Wheels stolen
Someone stole five 24.5-inch aluminum truck wheels from the rear of a garage at 2505 Muddy Run Rd., Beccaria Township, sometime between July 14-19. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
Clearfield Borough
Borough police responded to the following incidents:
Police responded to S. 4th Street for a report of an intoxicated man who kept falling down. Police located the man along S. 3rd Street and found he was highly intoxicated. He was was transported to the jail.
Police located an open door a business. An employee arrived and was able to secure the door.
Police received a report of stolen property from a W. Front Street resident.
Police responded to East End for a report of several juveniles fighting with each other. Police responded but the juveniles had fled.
Police were called to S. 2nd Street for a report of drug activity. The vehicle involved left the area prior to police arriving on scene.
Police responded to Daisy Street for a report of individuals being loud at a late hour. Police arrived and were able to hear the individuals. They were warned of their actions.
Police were called to Turnpike Avenue for a report of an intoxicated female. Police located the female and found her to be okay.
Police responded to E. 7th Street for a welfare check. As a result, one female was found to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The female was transported to the jail.
Lawrence Township police
Township police responded to the following incidents:
A 30-year-old Clearfield man reported a 9 mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield was stolen from the center console of his vehicle while it was parked in his driveway along Shaw Street sometime between 7:30 a.m. and Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Police responded to Lawhead Street for a domestic incident. Before police arrived one man had fled the scene. The man was located and was taken into custody. He was also had warrants for his arrest and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bailey Settlement Highway. Candy Vaughn was traveling west toward Curwensville when her vehicle went off the road and into a small spring. She was found to be under the influence. Charges are pending lab test results.
Someone broke into a shed and stole a Husqvarna chainsaw on July 16.
PSP Punxsy
Burglary
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between midnight June 28 and midnight July 3 at a residence on the Dayton Smicksburg Road in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
A 47-year-old man from Smicksburg reported the following items stolen from his garage: Black and yellow Dewalt 1/2 inch drive impact gun in a black case, value $240; Black and yellow Dewalt 1/2 inch electric drill in a black case, $150; yellowish orange Bosch brad nailer in a black case, $150; 028 Pro 28”-30” Stihl chainsaw with white handle and orange guard, $400; and M461 25” bar Stihl chainsaw with white handle and orange guard, $600.
Anyone with information regarding these items is asked to contact Trooper Michael Malloy at PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Criminal mischief
State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief which occurred at the home of Jonas and Iva Yoder, 5726 Lockvale Road in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Sometime between 11 and 11:30 p.m. on July 15, someone damaged a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer and two satellite dishes, and vandalized the yard at the Yoder home. Spray cheese and red grease were applied to the vehicle and the LNBF arms were broken off the satellite dishes. Toilet paper was also strewn in the trees and shrubs around the yard.
Damage is estimated at $2,000 at this time. Police say physical evidence was recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information about the persons responsible for committing this crime is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 838-0510.
Scam
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft which occurred at 4:16 p.m. June 11 on Scotland Avenue Extension in Young Township.
Jacob Michael Horner, 18, reported that an unknown man from Cumberland Valley scammed Horner out of $200 when Horner attempted to make a purchase from the man on craigslist.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510.
One injury
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Punxsutawney at 6:13 p.m. July 18.
At the time of the crash Myrna E. Trithart, 73, of Reynoldsville, was attempting to turn let from Kramer Road onto Paradise Road. She was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester. Austin R. Groasman, 22, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south on Paradise Road and was unable to stop before hitting the Subaru with his 2008 Dodge 1500.
Neither Groasman nor his passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was injured. Trithart was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Sykesville Ambulance.
Theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft at Brookville Manor.
Sometime between May 13 and May 20 someone entered the room of a 67-year-old woman and took two rings.
Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510.
Lost firearm
State police in Punxsutawney report that on July 9 a 66-year-old man from Punxsutawney lost his firearm on Hollow Road in Punxsy. If found, please contact PSP Punxsy at 938-0510.
PSP Marienville
Burglary
State police in Marienville investigated an incident of burglary and criminal mischief that occurred between 6 p.m. April 15 and 11:30 a.m. July 19 at a residence on Robeson Hill Road in Howe Township, Forest County.
The residence is owned by an 81-year-old man from Jackson Center.
When police arrived at the scene they found that forced entry was made into the residence and that numerous items were moved inside. It is undetermined at this time if anything was taken.
If anyone has any further information, please contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Aggravated assault
A Jamestown, N.Y., man was arrested by state police in Marienville after he attacked several people at a residence on Snyder Lane in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Between 4:34 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 13 Joseph Andrew Cohen, 39, threatened Jamie Lynnette Keller, 40, and a 15-year-old girl, both from Marienville. He assaulted and attempted to assault Trp. Joshua Bauer and Cpl. Troy Owen, and damaged items owned by Robert Joseph Snyder Jr., 59, of Marienville.
A glass marijuana pipe was recovered from Cohen during his arrest.
PSP Clarion
Bear causes crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on July 18 at approximately 4:10 p.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 68, in Clarion Township.
According to reports, an unidentified driver was traveling east on I-80 in his 2013 Ford Fusion when he struck a bear that was crossing from the north to the south side of the roadway. The vehicle came to a stop in the median crossover between the east and west travel lanes.
No injuries were reported. The vehicle sustained damage to its front end, but was able to be driven from the scene.
Terroristic threats
State police in Clarion were called to a resident at 6447 Route 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County at 8:20 p.m. July 19.
At that time Philip Rapp, 56, of Elk Township, pushed his victims into a dining room table then attempted to throw them from the front porch to the ground.
Rapp had an arrest warrant and was taken into custody on July 20. He was arraigned in the office of District Judge Amy Turk of Knox.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident which occurred at 5:30 a.m. July 21 on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Bradlon L. Foxworth, 29, of Grand Prairie, Texas, was traveling east in the left hand lane when he struck an object laying in the travel lanes with the drivers side front tire. The 2019 International Harvester was disabled in the crash.
Car disabled
State police in Clarion report that Thomas O. Mullen, 65, of Linesville, was traveling east on the Clarion River bridge in Monroe Township at 5:42 a.m. July 21 when he came across an object on the roadway. He was unable to avoid the object, later identified as a tractor-trailer steel rim, and hit the rim with the under carriage, disabling the 2012 Honda Ridgeline.
Corruption of minors
On July 22 state police in Clarion began an investigation regarding corruption of minors at a private residence in Clarion County.
Child abuse
At 10:20 a.m. May 21 state police in Clarion were notified by Clarion County CYS of a reported child abuse in Knox.
The accused is a 51-year-old woman and the victim is a 13-year-old child.
Charges are pending.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion investigated a one-car crash at 9:10 a.m. July 14 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Jensen C. Fair, 19, of Parker, was traveling west on Silvering Road and was making a right turn onto East Trinity Drive. Police said she was traveling too fast to make the turn successfully and crashed into a curb. Both airbags in the 2015 Ford Focus were deployed and no injuries were reported.
Fair was cited in the incident.
Drug arrest
State police in Clarion investigated a drug-related incident at approximately 7:02 p.m. July 4 in the parking lot of Quality Inn in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
At that time, while investigating a separate incident, police discovered that Braden Hitchcock, 33, of Clarion, was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Timothy Schill of Shippenville.
Harassment
State police in Clarion were called to a private residence in Clarion County at approximately 8 p.m. July 8.
At that time they investigated an incident of harassment by David Daughn, 44, of Pittsburgh, against a 44-year-old woman from Sigel.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating incidents of theft in Callensburg. At various times since January 1 an unknown person has made unauthorized purchases and withdraws from the bank account of a 63-year-old man from Callensburg.
Cattle truck overturns
A truck carrying 36 head of cattle overturned on Interstate 80 at 2:51 a.m. July 13
Jimmy R. King, 48, of Botkins, Ohio, was traveling east on i-80 in Allegheny Township, Butler County. He was negotiating a left hand curve and the load of cattle shifted, causing the 2014 Peterbilt 389 to overturn. The truck slid across the travel lanes on its passenger side for approximately 300 feet before stopping on the shoulder of the road.
King, who was cited by state police in Clarion in the incident, was taken to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.
DUI reports
State police in Clarion report the following DUI incidents:
• At 7:45 p.m. on May 23 state police investigated a case of scattering rubbish. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Glenn Francis Griebel, 65, of Clarion, was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Griebel was arrested for DUI.
• At 10:41 p.m. June 29 the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling west on SR 368 in Perry Township, Clarion County and drove off the right side of road, struck a culvert with the front right tire and became stuck. The vehicle was towed from the scene and DUI charges are pending.
• At 7:51 p.m. June 29, state police in Clarion arrested James Lawrence Stavinoha, 60, of Corsica, for suspicion of DUI. Stavinoha was located at the intersection of Shofestall Road and US 322 with his four-ways on. His car door was open and he was half in the car, slouched over, at the time of the incident.
Drug possession
State police in Clarion are investigating an incident which occurred at 9:45 p.m. July 19 at Wolf’s Corners Campground in Clarion County.
At that time Brianna Lynn Hunsberger, 19, of Pittsburgh, allegedly left a bag containing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the poolside.
Hunsberger was processed at PSP Clarion and released pending a preliminary hearing.
PSP DuBois
Fatal accident
One person was killed and one seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township on July 18.
Linda Robinson, 73, of Port Richey Florida was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car in the left lane when it traveled off the road. She attempted to steer back onto the road and lost control of the vehicle. The car traveled across both lanes, hit an embankment along the right side of the road and rolled onto its roof.
Robinson sustained serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter from the scene. Passenger Carl Shultz, 77, of Haines City Florida was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both were wearing seat belts.
Assisting were the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire and EMS, Dusan EMS and the Sandy Township Police Department.
Counterfeit bills
At approximately 10:45 a.m. on July 23, state police in DuBois were told that a counterfeit $100 bill had been part of the bank deposit at the Dollar General Store in Sykesville.
It is believed the bill was received during a purchase made n Saturday, July 21. The suspect is described as a white male, age 20 to 30, suffering with Kyphosis with poor posture. He is approximately 5’7” and weighs approximately 160 pounds. The man reportedly has sores all over his face and was wearing a green baseball hat, striped shirt and shorts around noon on July 22, when he attempted to use another counterfeit $100 bill at the same store.
All businesses in the DuBois/Sykesville area are advised that counterfeit $100 (US currency) may be in circulation.
Anyone with knowledge of the identity of this suspect is encouraged to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Fatal accident
A Florida man died in a one-vehicle accident at :25 p.m. July 18 on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
Carl B. Shultz, 77, of Haines City, was a passenger in the 2006 Lincoln Continental Town Car driven by Linda S. Robinson, 73, of Port Richey, FL.
Robinson was traveling east on I-80 when her car traveled off the left side of the road. She attempted to steer back onto the roadway and lost control of the car. The car crossed both lanes and hit the embankment, causing it to roll onto its roof.
Robinson was wearing her seat belt but sustained unknown serious injury. She was life flighted from the scene. Shultz was also wearing his seat belt, but was partially ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motor bikes crash
One driver was injured in a two-motor bike accident investigated at 3:51 p.m. July 22 by state police in DuBois.
Dillon M. Kiehlmeier, 20, of DuBois, was traveling north on SR 4011 in Brady Township when he struck the rear of a 2009 Honda CRF with his 2001 Suzuki RM 250. The Honda was driven by Isaac L. Peterson, 25, of DuBois.
According to police the accident occurred because Kiehlmeier was following too closely.
Kiehlmeier had minor injuries and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brady Township Ambulance. Peterson was not injured.
Attempted burglary
State police in DuBois investigated an attempted burglary at 7:05 p.m. July 20 in the 100 block of East Main Street in Sykesville.
Police report that it appeared that sometime between July 18 and 19 someone may have tried to break into the residence of a 43-year-old woman, as she noticed marks on her door that were not there before. Entry was not gained into the residence.
Anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area during that time is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Shoes stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a pair of men’s shoes from a 37-year-old man living at 22 Short Street in Falls Creek.
Taken between 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. on July 16 was a pair of men’s size 11 blue and teal sequence Jordan Galaxy basketball shoes. The shoes would have been in a cardboard box as they were expected to be delivered by mail that morning.
Anyone that has information about this theft is encouraged to contact PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
Harassment
State police in DuBois were called to Just for Jesus in Snyder Township at approximately 1:40 a.m. July 17.
At that time a 51-year-old man allegedly grabbed the beard of a 41-year-old man and struck him several times in the head.
Charges are pending in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak of Brookville.
DUI arrest
A 63-year-old man from Reynoldsville was stopped for a summary traffic violation at 3:0 4 a.m. July 21 on the Reynoldsville Sykesville Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. At the time police observed signs of impairment and a strong odor of alcohol evident on his breath. He was arrested.
