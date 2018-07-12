Brookville Police
Theft
The Brookville Police Department has filed charges of theft against a 33-year-old Corsica woman. Following an investigation by police it was determined that sometime in June the woman stole money from McKinley Health Center, where she was employed. Charges have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak in Brookville.
PSP Punxsy
Crash at ramp
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection on Route 28 and Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township.
At 11:32 a.m. June 29 Oscar J. Rodriguez Cantillano, 40, of Columbus, Ohio, was entering the southbound lane of Route 28 after exiting the I-80 westbound ramp. Sheree J. Pierce, 56, of Brookville was traveling south on Route 28. Rodriguez Cantillano did not yield the right of way and hit Pierce’s vehicle.
Both the 2006 Honda CR-V driven by Rodriguez Cantillano and the 2000 Buick Century driven by Pierce sustained disabling damage to their front ends and were towed from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Rodriguez Cantillano was cited in the accident.
Motorcycles crash
State police in Punxsutawney were called to investigate a two-motorcycle accident at 12:14 p.m. June 30 in Pine Creek Township.
According to police James P. Dezelan, 51, of Brookville was stopped in the southbound lane of Route 28, waiting for a vehicle to complete a left turn. Leonard A. Yanulittis,66, of Sligo was traveling too fast and hit Dezelan’s 2015 Harley-Davidson Street Glide from the rear. Yanulittis was thrown from his 2003 Yamaha V Star, which rolled onto its left side.
Both motorcycles sustained a functional amount of damage. The Yamaha was towed from the scene.
Dezelan refused treatment for minor injuries. Yanulittis was not wearing a helmet and sustained a head injury. He was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS then flown to UPMC Altoona by Stat MediVac. He was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
Police were assisted at the scene by Jefferson County EMS and Pine Creek Township Fire Department.
PSP Marienville
Fatal accident
Two men from Ridgway died at 2:37 p.m. July 2 in a one-vehicle accident on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County.
Deceased are Nicklas Terry Desmond, 40, and Lawrence David Lineberger, 51.
Police said the crash occurred when the unknown operator lost control of the vehicle and rolled over an undetermined amount of times on the road. The vehicle came to rest on the east side of the roadway on the driver’s side. Both men had been ejected from the vehicle.
State police in Marienville are continuing their investigation.
Two-car accident
One person was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville following a two-car accident at the intersection of routes 949 and 36 in Eldred Township.
At 5:53 p.m. July 5 Robert J. Vallone, 52, of Johnsonburg was traveling east on Route 949 and had stopped before continuing through the intersection.
Shannon W. Bradybaugh, 47, of Marienville was traveling south on SR 36 and upon cresting the hill was unable to stop her 2004 Subaru Forester before hitting Vallone’s 2010 Ford. Both vehicles were driven out of the intersection.
Bradybaugh refused treatment of possible injuries. A passenger in her car, Holly K. Okert, 52, of Marienville, was taken to the hospital by Jefferson County EMS. Vallone was not injured. All were wearing lap and shoulder belts at the time of the accident.
State police in Marienville investigated the accident and cited Bradybaugh for driving above the speed limit.
PSP Clarion
Two women escape
State police in Clarion report that two women escaped Abraxas custody at Clarion Hospital on July 2 at approximately 3 p.m.
Sarah Mae June, age 16, was last seen wearing black framed glasses, blue pajama pants with a polar bear print and a pink T-shirt. She is white with blonde hair. Jyra M. Bissell, age 16, is black with black afro styled short hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a black T-shirt.
If anyone comes in contact with these individual, please contact PSP Clarion at 226-1710.
PSP DuBois
Crash in Sykesville
State police in DuBois responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:39 p.m. July 5 in Sykesville.
Abbie P. Smith, 21, of Nicktown, and Melanie L. Voris, 46, of Punxsutawney, were traveling on West Main Street in Sykesville. Smith was traveling south and Voris was traveling north. Both were negotiating a sharp curve when Smith lost control of her 2002 Mazda 626 and crossed into the north lane, striking the left front end of Voris’ 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche
Smith was not injured. Voris was transported to Altoona Hospital by State Medevac. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Smith was cited by police for not driving at a safe speed.
Also assisting at the scene were Sykesville Fire Department, Sykesville EMS.
