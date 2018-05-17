Brookville Police
Explosives found
Brookville police responded to the Brookville Area High School on May 8 for a report of contraband found in a student’s vehicle.
During that investigation it was determined that the student was in possession of explosives and other unrelated contraband. The explosives were in a safe condition.
Following the investigation a 17-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and other offenses.
PSP DuBois
Stolen property
On May 2 at approximately 7:48 p.m. state police in DuBois stopped Angelo J. Gervasoni, 23, of DuBois on North Fourth Street in Reynoldsville for multiple traffic violations.
Upon investigation it was discovered the vehicle Gervasoni was driving had been reported stolen by Sandy Township police.
Gervasoni was charged with receiving stolen property, Act 64 violations and multiple summary traffic offenses.
Endangering children
State police in DuBois investigated an incident at approximately 9 p.m. on May 9 along Route 322, near Hormtown Road in Reynoldsville.
At that time, police said, a 28-year-old woman was manifestly under the influence of alcohol and walking along Route 322, west of Reynoldsville, attempting to flag down motorists for help with a ride.
At the same time a 44-year-old man was driving around the same area, also manifestly under the influence of alcohol, searching for the woman. Their young daughter was sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle.
The man was stopped and taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a legal blood draw under suspicion of DUI. Jefferson County CYS was notified of the incident.
PSP Punxsy
No injuries reported
State police in Punxsutawney investigated an accident at 6:04 p.m. May 4 on the Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Bell Township, Clearfield County.
George Kostelnik, 53, of Colver was traveling along Route 219 when a large branch fell from a tree, striking the windshield of his 2009 International Harvester and breaking the windshield.
No injuries were sustained but Kostelnik was transported to Punxsutawney Hospital by Mahaffey EMS as a precaution.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by the owner.
Assisting at the scene of the accident was Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department.
Vehicles crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident which occurred at 12:15 p.m. May 5 on Route 119 in Henderson Township.
State police in Punxsutawney report that Blair Lewis Kriner, 60, of Big Run was traveling north on Route 119 when he crossed into the southbound lane to avoid a vehicle exiting a private drive.
Levi J. Molinari, 18, of Walston, was traveling south on Route 119 when Kriner entered his lane, and did not have sufficient time to stop prior to impact.
Kriner’s 2003 Silverado and Molinari’s 2003 Silverado were towed from the scene.
Kriner was cited in the incident.
Drug arrest
State police in Punxsutawney made a traffic stop on Second Street near Western Avenue in Brookville for a summary traffic violation at 5:55 p.m. April 30.
Police say that Cassie Jo Sarvey, 33, and Dillon Patrick Nelson, 30, passengers in the vehicle, were found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charges were filed in District Judge Greg Bazylak’s office.
Criminal Mischief
State police in Punxsutawney investigated an incident of criminal mischief that occurred between May 4 and May 8.
During that time someone damaged the front panel of a garage on Harmony Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney were called to the Marion Center Bank parking lot in Big Run at 11:30 a.m. May 12.
According to police a horse and buggy struck a parked 2013 Ford Fusion owned by William R. Kuntz, 64, of Big Run. The operator of the buggy disentangled the buggy seat from the mirror and fled the scene. The crash was witnessed by a neighbor, who reported it to the vehicle’s owner.
Anyone with information on the operator/owner of the horse and buggy is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Vehicle damaged.
State police in Punxsutawney investigated an incident the Walmart parking lot in Young township.
On May 4 between 12:45 p.m. and 1:48 p.m., someone put blue paint on a white 2009 Chevrolet Malibu owned by Yvonne Covey. Damage was set at $50.
Cans stolen
State police in Punxsutawney report that sometime between April 15 and April 17 someone stole a trash can full of aluminum cans from a 59-year-old man living at 1782 Deer Run road in Mahaffey.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
Burglary
State police are investigating a burglary at the home of a 51-year-old man living at 21664 Route 119 in Punxsutawney. Sometime between midnight and 7:17 a.m. on April 30, someone forcibly entered the residence.
Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
PSP Marienville
Theft reported
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft at Hickory Beverage in East Hickory.
According to police, at 12:35 p.m. May 4 Aaron Mueller of Newark, Ohio, allegedly stole firewood from Hickory Beverage.
Burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary which occurred at 4 p.m. April 24 at a residence located at 319 Grine Lane, Tionesta Township, Forest County.
Police say that at that time two men, ages 37 and 71, entered a residence owned by William Lee Taylor, 58, of Tionesta, without permission of the owner and removed various items.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Animal cruelty
State police in Marienville are investigating an incident of animal cruelty that occurred at 12:30 p.m. May 3 in Endeavor, Forest County.
At that time a man was witnessed striking and kicking his dog several times after the dog had become loose and wandered onto neighboring properties.
Assault by prisoner
State police in Marienville are investigating an assault that happened at approximately 1 p.m. March 31 at SCI Forest.
According to police an inmate allegedly threw human feces on another inmate while being HIV positive.
Burglary
State police in Marienville were called to the home of Gregory Herbert Tritten, 56, of Tylersburg at 4 p.m. May 9.
Tritten told police that someone stole medication from his home.
Theft of services
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft of services at Lucky’s Pub in Marienville.
On May12 at 3 p.m. a 45-year-old man placed five bags of garbage into a dumpster behind the bar. Lucky’s Pub is owned by Kathy Louise Trautvetter, 52, of Marienville.
Camp burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary on Pine Hollow Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
At 8:30 a.m. on May 12, police were called to the camp, where two shed had been forcefully enter. The camp is owned by Todd Hadden of Rural Valley.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident which occurred at 10:23 a.m. May 12 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.
According to state police in Marienville the crash occurred as Catherine R. Slater, 43, of Jackson Center, was pulling onto SR 36, intending to travel south. She pulled out in front of David N. Lytle, 25, of Dayton, who was traveling north. Lytle swerved to avoid Slater, but struck the front end of her car.
Slater was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, which sustained major damage. She was charged with entering or crossing the highway.
Lytle was driving a 2007 International Harvester which sustained minor damage. He was charged with operation of a vehicle without official certificate of inspection.
Theft
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft in Hickory Township, Forest County.
At 9 p.m. May 11 Debra Lynn Hinderliter, 45, of Tionesta, told police that an 11-year-old boy had used her credit card to purchase something online.
PSP Clarion
Fatal accident
State police in Clarion investigated a fatal accident at 6;25 a.m. May 4 in Salem Township, Clarion County.
Police say the incident occurred as Russell Bishop, 22, of Knox was driving south on Route 208. For unknown reasons Bishop crossed the double yellow line then went off the road, sideswiping a tree and traveling south before hitting a second tree. Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Randall Stom.
Assisting at the scene were Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Saint Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and Knox Ambulance.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact PSP Clarion.
Arson
Chief Doug Preston of the Clarion Fire Department requested assistance for a state police fire marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that damaged a seven-apartment rental property on 57 North Fourth Ave. in Clarion. The building is owned by Brian L. Hoover, 48, of Shippenville.
Police say the fire, which started around noon on May 3, originated in the living room of a second-floor apartment. The cause was determined to be an intentional act of setting combustibles on fire.
Fire damage was mainly contained to the one apartment, but several other occupants had to find temporary housing as a result of smoke and water damage.
Damage was estimated at $60,000. No injuries were reported.
Accidental shooting
State police in Clarion are continuing their investigation of an accidental shooting on Saint Marks Road in Ashland Township at 11:12 p.m. May 5.
Police report that Chris Best, 23, of Shippenville was accidentally shot with a .45 cal handgun while playing with airsoft guns. Best was flown from the scene to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Undetermined fire
Fire Chief Barry Fox of the New Bethlehem Fire Department requested assistance from a state police fire marshal in determining the origin and cause of a fire that damage a three-story wood frame home at 605 Lafayette St. in New Bethlehem. The fire originated in the attic area, but an exact cause could not be determined. Damage is estimated at $100,000. The home is owned by Thomas McClaine Jr., 59, of New Bethlehem.
DUI arrest
State police in Clarion were called to the Country Fair parking lot in Paint Township, Clarion County at 2:43 a.m. May 5 where a 22-year-old man from Oil City was found passed out in his running vehicle.
The man was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested for the suspicion of DUI. Charges are pending blood tests.
Theft
State police in Clarion report that a bicycle was stolen from a residence in Trout Run Court, Clarion Township, Clarion County on April 22.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion.
At 8:53 a.m. May 7 Joseph L. Moya, 19, of Biglerville, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. He was in the right lane negotiating a turn and entered the left lane of travel, coming into contact with the rumble strip on the left side of the highway. Moya attempted to steer back into the lanes of travel but crossed both lanes, hitting a section of guardrail, spinning around and finally stopping against the guardrail.
Harassment
Three people were cited for harassment following an argument at Commodore and Colony shipping and receiving lot in Paint Township, Clarion County.
State police in Clarion report that the incident happened at 7:38 a.m. April 30 when Clyde R. Young Jr., 41, of New Bethlehem; Kenneth C. Peace, 43, also of New Bethlehem; and Heath A. Young, 45, of Sunbury, got into a verbal argument with one another, threatening to cause physical harm to each other.
DUI
At 8:59 p.m. April 28 state police in Clarion responded to a call of a man falling down and stumbling through the parking lot of Country Fair in Paint Township, Clarion County.
Upon arrival police determined that James Oliver Wise, 58, was DUI and displaying signs of public drunkenness. Wise was arrested and arraigned in front of District Judge Timothy Schill in Shippenville.
Attempted burglary
State police in Clarion are continuing their investigation of an attempted burglary that happened on April 30.
A shed on Fisher Road in Millcreek Township, Clarion County, was damaged in an attempted break-in. Approximately $200 in property was stolen. The property is owned by Dave Larson, 32, of Knox.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft which occurred May 1 at Horvath Garage in Toby Township, Clarion County.
Horvath Garage was contracted via telephone by an unknown person, saying that their power would be shut off in 30 minutes of the company did not pay its electric bill. The caller requested a $500 Moneypak, which is a card that can be bought at a gas station. The total amount lost is $505.95.
Aggravated assault
State police in Clarion are seeking information about an assault which occurred at 2 a.m. May 5 on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
At that time a 21-year-old man was at a known residence with numerous others. Upon leaving the residence the man was struck and attacked by numerous unknown people. During the fight he was struck with a bottle and cut on his hands and leg with a sharp instrument. He was taken by a private party to the Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Anyone who may have seen or has information about the incident is asked to contact Tpr. Rod Hotchkiss at PSP Clarion at 226-1710.
Warrant service
• Robert Jason Smyers, 43, of Brookville was taken into custody at 2:15 p.m. May 12 by state police in Clarion. Smyers was arrested on an active warrant during a traffic stop on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville. He was placed in the Clarion County jail to await extradition.
• Jason Leroy Priester, 36, of Knox, was taken into custody on an active warrant at 12:49 p.m. May 11. Priester was stopped for a traffic violation on SR 58 in Licking Township, Clarion County and was placed in the Clarion County Jail to await extradition.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion.
At 8:03 p.m. May 7 Braiden A. Cochran, 19, of Knox, was driving west on Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County. His 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt struck a PennDOT road sign, traveled off the roadway and rotated 180 degrees before flipping onto its roof into a ditch.
Cochran, who was cited in the incident, refused treatment. Assisting at the scene was Knox Area Ambulance.
Truck accident
State police in Clarion wee called to a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township at 4:58 a.m. May 6.
Michael Burdiak, 61, of Olmsted Township, Ohio, was traveling west in the right lane of I-80 when he fell asleep. The 2012 Mack Trucks CXU crossed the left lane, traveled approximately 480 feet and impacted the embankment before traveling another 90 feet.
The truck sustained disabling damage during the crash.
Burdiak was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Two-vehicle crash
One driver was cited in a two-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Clarion at 3:58 p.m. May 7.
Justin S. Ludwig, 36, of Warren was traveling north on SR 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Ryan M. Clark, 31, of Shippenville, was in front of Ludwig. He had stopped to make a left turn, with his turn signal on. Ludwig attempted to go around Clark, but collided with the back of Clarks 2016 Dodge Durango.
Ludwig was driving a 2017 Kia Soul and was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
