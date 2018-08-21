Brookville Police
DUI charge
The Brookville Police Department has charged a known 34-year-old Summerville woman with driving under the influence of drugs and other related offenses following an investigation. It is alleged that on July 23, the woman was involved in a minor traffic accident along South White Street. Police found evidence of drug use while investigating the crash and arrested the woman under suspicion of DUI. A blood test was conducted and resulted in the presence of four different controlled substances.
Charges were filed at District Judge Greg Bazylak’s office.
PunxsY PSP
One-vehicle crash
State troopers were called to an accident on Aug. 14 at 1:50 p.m. on Route 36 (Colonel Drake Highway), south of Laurel Ridge Road in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Kendra M. Overbeck, 24, of Brookville, was traveling southbound on Colonel Drake Highway and negotiating a downhill left curve on wet roads when her 2003 Ford Explorer’s rear tires broke traction, causing the vehicle to begin rotating counter clockwise. The vehicle traveled across the double yellow lines and the northbound lane and down an embankment, where the right rear of the vehicle struck a large tree. The vehicle came to rest on top of the tree and facing in a northwesterly direction.
Overbeck, who was wearing her seatbelt, was transported to the Punxsutawney Hospital for injury of unknown severity. Antonia L. Gaskins, 44, of Brookville, a passenger in the vehicle was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for a suspected serious injury. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Another passenger, Wanita M. Cotton, 39, of Summerville, was not injured. She was also wearing a seatbelt.
A citation for Careless driving was filed against Overbeck with District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney.
Police were assisted at the scene by Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 5, Lindsey 42 Punxsutawney and Jefferson County EMS.
Clarion PSP
DUI arrest
A Corsica woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on June 13 at approximately 6:50 p.m. in Clarion Township.
According to reports, Terrina Denise Daugherty Shively, 56, was pulled over for a traffic violation along Rehobeth and Pioneer roads and taken into custody for DUI.
No injuries
Two Clarion residents escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on July 18 at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Greenville Pike and Stoney Lonesome Road in Clarion Township.
While stopped at a stop sign at the intersection, police said David Selleck, 91, failed to observe a Ford Taurus, driven by Nathan R. Hubauer, 23, that was approaching from the left side. Selleck pulled his Honda Accord onto Greenville Pike to turn left and was struck by Hubauer, who was reportedly unable to stop the collision.
According to reports, the Taurus spun out, coming to a stop on Stoney Lonesome Road. Selleck continued to drive until pulling off to the side of Greenville Pike.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash.
Selleck was cited for failing to properly stop at a stop sign.
Possible injures
Two people reported possible injuries in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Route 28, just north of Dewey Road, in Redbank Township.
According to reports, a Chevrolet Colorado driven by April K. Wolfe, 61, of Mayport, was attempting to make a left turn onto Dewey Road when it was rear-ended by a Honda Civic, driven by Micki A. Quinn, 34, of New Bethlehem. The Civic came to a stop facing south in the right lane, while the Colorado stopped facing east in a parking lot near the side of the road.
Although wearing seatbelts, both drivers reported possible injuries in the crash. Quinn reportedly refused transport to Clarion Hospital, and Wolfe was not transported.
Quinn was cited for following another vehicle too closely.
Crash reported
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 13 at approximately 4:30 p.m. along Route 66, just south of Brook Road, in Limestone Township.
While traveling north on Route 66, Jill E. Styslinger, 41, of Limestone, reportedly lost control of her 2008 Pontiac Torrent when she attempted to pick up her cell phone that had fallen on the floor. The vehicle traveled off the right side of roadway and struck a utility pole, before continuing into the embankment and coming to a stop.
Styslinger was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered possible injuries. She refused transport by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Man uninjured
A 35-year-old Sligo man was not injured in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 at the intersection of routes 66 and 8010 (Exit 64 westbound off ramp) in Clarion Township.
According to police, the crash occurred when Devon S. Thorpe was traveling north on Route 66 in his Dodge Stratus. Thorpe was lost and looking for his approaching turn, when he attempted to make a right onto SR 8010 and pull onto the berm of the roadway.
A Mitsubishi Lancer exited the ramp and attempted to merge onto Route 66 when the driver, an unidentified DuBois man, reportedly observed Thorpe sideways on the road and struck the Stratus. Both vehicles pulled off the roadway and came to a stop following the crash.
Thorpe and the other driver were wearing seatbelts and escaped injury.
Thorpe was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Man charged
An East Brady man was charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on Aug. 20 at approximately 8:15 p.m. along Purdum Street in East Brady.
Gregory Amos Andre allegedly used obscene language to two juvenile victims.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
Deer causes crash
A Rimersburg man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Aug. 20 along Route 68, just north of Ketner Road, in Monroe Township.
While traveling east on Route 68 at approximately 8:45 a.m., police said Brian S. Cowfer, 24, lost control of his 2006 Dodge Durango when he swerved to miss a deer on the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, before traveling back onto the roadway and striking a telephone pole.
Cowfer was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered possible injuries. He reportedly refused EMS transport. He was cited for careless driving.
Southern Clarion County Ambulance and Sligo VFD assisted state police at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.