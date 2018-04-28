CLEARFIELD — Around 10:48 a.m. Friday, Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to the 500 block of Daisy Street because a man was wandering onto porches and possibly stealing items. As a result of the call, police arrested the man for several violations.
During the investigation, police found he had a large number of items that may have been taken from residences or vehicles in the area.
Police also found that items had been placed on porches that did not belong there.
Police are asking residents of the area to check and see if any items went missing around that time. If so, they are asked to contact police at 765-1533.
