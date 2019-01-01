Lawrence Township
On Dec. 30 around noon, a Clearfield resident’s dogs became loose and were running around the Hill Street area of Clearfield. Shortly after the dogs were loose, a gunshot was heard in the area. Two adult caucasian males between the ages or 20-40, wearing hooded sweatshirts were to have been seen shooting a dog and then fled the scene in a motor vehicle described as a red Dodge Caliber. One dog was struck in the face but survived the incident. An investigation into the incident has been opened. Suspects have yet to be identified but police are following up on leads. Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.
———
Police received a call for a motor vehicle crash on Shawville Croft Highway for a vehicle on its roof. Officers responded to the scene and witnessed everyone to be out of the vehicle with minor cuts on the hands of the driver and passengers.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
While on patrol in the area of New Street and W. Park Avenue police observed a white male staggering as he was walking north on New Street. Police made contact with the male, who was identified. While speaking with him, police detected an odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. He continued to stagger and had trouble maintaining his balance. When reaching for his ID, he almost fell off of the curb. He was advised to sit down on the curb to avoid any fall injuries. Police transported him to his residence and released him to his mother.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of S. Church Street and W. Weber Avenue for the report of five males in the roadway arguing. Upon arrival, police located the males. One gave a fake name to police and ended up taking off. Police gave chase but immediately lost sight of him as he ran into back yards. Sandy Township and PSP assisted in looking for the male. He was later identified and was wanted through Domestics and also had other warrants.
———
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. High Street for a domestic between a male and female. Police arrived on scene and spoke with both separately. Both stated they were just speaking about financial issues and not arguing. Police did not have any reason to believe or had any indications it was physical in nature. Both denied it to be physical in nature. Once police confirmed everyone was ok, they cleared the call.
State Police at Punxsy
A structure fire that occurred on Dec. 30 at 7 a.m. at a private residence along state Route 119 in the village of Marchand, North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, has been ruled accidental by the State Police Fire Marshal. A juvenile female died as a result of the fire; another juvenile female was flown to a hospital in serious condition and an adult male was injured.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 30 at 2:43 p.m., a known individual located a purse along a roadway on Buffalo Run Road/Grove Farm Lane in Benner Township, Centre County and turned it over to PSP. The owner was contacted and requested to retrieve the purse and its contents.
